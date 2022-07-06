The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate wood-bat baseball team begins a full slate of league action tonight when it hosts the Bay Area Bombers in the first of a two-game set in a match-up of Bay Area Collegiate League teams beginning at 7 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville. Thursday begins the homestretch of Yuba-Sutter’s season with just six series left.
The Gold Sox are not scheduled to appear in this year’s West Coast World Series, according to Appeal archives.
This weekend, Yuba-Sutter hosts GamePrep Baseball Academy (6-3 BACL) starting Saturday in a two-game BACL series. All games are set for 7 p.m., except Sunday when it is moved up an hour to 6 p.m.
Yuba-Sutter, at 15-7-1 overall and 10-2-1 in the BACL, is four games up on the Bay Area Bombers as of July 3.
Bay Area, which pulls its players from Contra Costa and east county, comes in 6-6 in league. The Bombers round out their week with a trip to the NorCal Warriors, who the Gold Sox swept last month.
Yuba-Sutter comes off a 3-1 stint over BACL leader West Coast that included a 19-run output last Saturday night. In its offensive masterpiece, Jordan Davis and Christian Enriquez each tallied a team-high three hits and four runs batted in, while Will Bermudez chipped in a pair of base hits against West Coast.
Yuba-Sutter had another double-digit outing against West Coast, a program with three different squads based out of Pleasant Hill, with a 14-run showing on Thursday. Chris Cook, an infielder out of Oklahoma Baptist, led the way with two hits and four RBI.
Beginning July 14, Yuba-Sutter will host Menlo Park (8-10 BACL) in a four-game set, followed by another series at home against GamePrep (July 21) and West Coast (July 23). Yuba-Sutter ends its season with a series against Folsom that begins July 29.
For more information, including Yuba-Sutter ticket prices, visit GoldSox.com.