The Gold Sox are preparing for the stretch run of an already condensed season due to the pandemic, beginning tonight (Thursday, July 23) at home against the West Coast Kings out of Sacramento.
Yuba-Sutter (11-9) – coming off back-to-back losses over the weekend against the Palo Alto Oaks Blue squad – hosts West Coast Kings Black Thursday and Friday, followed by a two-game set with Kings Gold on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 (6 p.m. start) to wrap up the regular season.
Gold Sox general manager Tommy Lininger said the weekend’s slate is not sold out yet. Each game is subject to a limited audience of 100 due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus. Tickets can be purchased at goldsox.com.
The following week, beginning Thursday, July 30 is the start of the Sierra Central-Montna Farms Summer Series Playoffs. Lininger said the Gold Sox have a bye to the championship scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.
Each of the two Palo Alto and West Coast teams will battle Bay Area Force in a single-game elimination bracket beginning July 30. The winner gets the Gold Sox in the final.
Yuba-Sutter will play consolation games on July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1, with each game having 7 p.m. start times, Lininger said.
Fans are required to bring and wear facial coverings at each game per the agreement that the Gold Sox made with the county to host a season this year.