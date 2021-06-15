The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox extended their win streak to six over the weekend with a pair of series victories over San Mateo and Sacramento.
The Gold Sox (6-2) begin this week’s slate with a pair of one-game series matchups against West Coast on Thursday and Lincoln Friday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville. This weekend, Yuba-Sutter gets West Coast again – this time for a two-game series at home. Saturday’s contest is set to begin at 7 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service has an excessive heat warning in place through Saturday, June 19 for the Yuba-Sutter region. Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits today (Wednesday) and hit as high as 109 on Thursday and Friday.
Last week
The Gold Sox scored double-digit runs in three of its last four games, including a 17-run outburst last Thursday against San Mateo. Yuba-Sutter wrapped up a series sweep over San Mateo, 15-5 on Friday. The team then followed up with a 15-4 victory over Sacramento Saturday.
Brendon Vela had three hits on Saturday, Brandon Motheral drove in five RBI to help the Gold Sox take care of Sacramento in game one. Yuba-Sutter completed the sweep of the Yankees with an 8-3 win on Sunday, improving to 6-2 on the season.
Motheral walked three times on Sunday, Will Bermudez drove in a pair of runs. Kyle Galart fired five innings and struck out five in the win.