The top-seeded Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox fell a game short of the Bay Area Collegiate League postseason baseball tournament title, falling to the West Coast Kings, 6-3 Thursday in the finals of the BACL tournament at Bryant Field in Marysville.
The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Gold Sox (27-9-1) and was just the third defeat for Yuba-Sutter in July. Ryan Dettman’s squad wraps up the summer with two games against Folsom this weekend. Today (Saturday), the Gold Sox host the Birds on Fan Appreciation Day, which culminates with a post-game fireworks show. First pitch is set for7 p.m. at Bryant Field.
Sunday’s season finale is the player send-off party, with gates opening at 5 p.m. where fans can play catch with the players, according to the Gold Sox website.
First pitch begins at 6 p.m.
Yuba-Sutter got behind 5-1 early, thanks to a three-run third by West Coast off Gold Sox starter Sam Gamboa.
Yuba-Sutter tried to rally with a pair of runs in the fifth, but couldn’t muster anything else against West Coast. Jordan Davis had a couple hits, while Joey Daini walked three times and had a home run on Thursday.
Elijah Rogalski drove in two runs for the Gold Sox.
Y-S Gold Sox 11, GamePrep 1
Yuba-Sutter got into the BACL finals with its eighth straight win – a double-digit rout of GamePrep Wednesday at Bryant Field.
Matt Weidkamp went seven innings of one-run ball to set the tone on the hill for Yuba-Sutter, while the offense followed with 11 runs on 15 hits.
Cam Johnson had two hits, while Will Bermudez, Nate Vargas and Clayton Coats each drove in a pair of runs at the plate.