The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox had players shifted all over the place Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the inaugural West Coast World Series at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
“We ran out of arms,” said Gold Sox head coach Brock Ragatz.
Ragatz said the team was forced to use a number of position players as well as an individual called-up Friday morning in order to compete against the West Coast Kings, champions of pool D of the Marysville bracket last weekend during the pool play portion of the tournament.
While the late switches and call-ups didn’t help in a 8-1 defeat to West Coast, Ragatz was proud of the way the team stepped up to complete the season.
“Guys stepping up all weekend, I couldn’t be happier,” Ragatz said. “We have a bunch of team guys.”
Jake Thompson, of William Jessup University, was on Yuba-Sutter’s alternate roster most of the summer, but was called up at Friday, Ragatz said, because the team needed another capable pitcher.
Thompson, a lefty, pitched three innings of relief to try and keep the Gold Sox in the game.
“He stepped up for us,” Ragatz said.
Brad Madison, formerly of Yuba City, was another game-day change filling in at catcher for the injured Jerin Mann.
Madison caught all nine innings against West Coast for the first time since high school, Ragatz said.
Will Bermudez, one of the team’s consistent forces throughout the year at shortstop, also was injured when he hurt his shoulder on Friday.
“There wasn’t a lot I didn’t like (about this team),” Ragatz said. “Guys played hard, we were powering through. I hope they enjoyed their time here.”
As for Ragatz, he can’t wait until next summer.
“I enjoyed Marysville, the town, the people,” Ragatz said. “I am looking forward to coming back next year.”