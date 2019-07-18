After a few days off the Gold Sox appeared to be a little sluggish out of the gates on Thursday night when they fell to the Puff Caps by a final score of 8-2.
In the top of the first inning Yuba-Sutter dug itself a hole after allowing the Caps to cross four runs. Holding a 4-0 lead, the Caps scored four more in the third inning to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
The Gold Sox would finally score their first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when Isaac D’Agostino hit into a fielder’s choice to score Billy Ralston from third base.
Yuba-Sutter would add one more run in the bottom of the eighth when Nick Simmons hit an RBI single to score Aiden Gums. However it was too little too late as the Caps remained in the driver seat and took the game, 8-2.
Despite the tough loss, here a two notable stat lines by Gold Sox players:
– Nick Simmons, who finished the day with two hits and one RBI.
– Brad Jones who threw four strikeouts on the evening.
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox will look to bounce back tonight when they finish out their two game series against the Puff Caps. First pitch at Colusa Casino Stadium is set for 7 p.m.