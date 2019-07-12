After a solid victory on Thursday against the Heat, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox welcomed the number one team in the GSCBL to Colusa Casino Stadium on Friday. Unfortunately for the home crowd, Yuba-Sutter couldn’t manage a rally and lost to Top Speed Baseball by a final score of 8-5.
After finding themselves down 8-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Gold Sox were able to score one run when Tyler Carpenter hit an RBI single to score Michael Boomgarden from second base.
However, it proved to be too little too late as Top Speed would end up shutting down any other efforts for Yuba-Sutter to cross four more runs over the plate.
Despite the tough loss to Top Speed, the Gold Sox still found some positive points in a few of their own players who played exceptionally well.
The following Gold Sox ended the night with notable stat lines:
-Michael Boomgarden, who tallied two runs, one hit, one RBI and a walk.
-Brandon Motheral, who finished the day with one hit, one RBI and two walks.
-Tyler Carpenter, who tallied two runs, two hits and a walk on the night.
-Dalton Acosta, who threw four strikeouts while only allowing two hits.
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox (25-14) will look to bounce back against Top Speed Baseball (31-5) tonight at Colusa Casino Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.