Battling triple-digit heat at the outset Thursday night, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox opened its weekend slate of contests at home against the West Coast Kings.
The Gold Sox, who were riding a six-game win streak, got behind early as West Coast plated seven runs within the first three innings, en route to a 19-7 win over the Gold Sox (final score reported through game changer).
Up 7-0 already, West Coast dropped four more in the top half of the fifth to add to its lead, while Yuba-Sutter could only counter with single-run rallies.
Yuba-Sutter managed just seven hits compared with 14 hits from West Coast, and committed a game-high six errors at last check. Cooper Rust and Caleb Hurst were the pitchers of record during West Coast’s initial rally of the night. Each one fired 2 1/3 innings while Rust struck out a team-high four.
Yuba-Sutter (6-3) hosts Lincoln today (Friday), with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the gate, at the Gold Sox office (1525 C Street) and online at goldsox.com.