Gold Sox ballplayer Christian Enriquez is mobbed by teammates after driving in the winning run in the ninth over the weekend as Yuba-Sutter extended its win streak to seven and took over first in the Bay Area Collegiate League.

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Editor's Note

Editor’s Note: As a part of the final week festivities for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox, the Appeal is asking readers to send in their questions as the Gold Sox prepare to change leadership next summer. General Manager Tommy Lininger has announced that he will not be back in the front office. Where does Yuba-Sutter go from here? What did you like about the Lininger regime? Please send all questions to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. 

With one week left in the regular season, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate baseball team took over first in the Bay Area Collegiate League from West Coast following its seventh straight win over the weekend at Bryant Field in Marysville.

Yuba-Sutter, under first-year head coach Ryan Dettman, stands at 26-8-1 overall, 21-3 in the BACL and 13-2 in July heading into a postseason game today (Wednesday) against the winner of GamePrep and Bay Area Force at Bryant Field in Marysville.

