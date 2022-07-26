With one week left in the regular season, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate baseball team took over first in the Bay Area Collegiate League from West Coast following its seventh straight win over the weekend at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Yuba-Sutter, under first-year head coach Ryan Dettman, stands at 26-8-1 overall, 21-3 in the BACL and 13-2 in July heading into a postseason game today (Wednesday) against the winner of GamePrep and Bay Area Force at Bryant Field in Marysville.
According to the Gold Sox website, Wednesday’s winners are scheduled to play in a championship game Thursday at Bryant Field. Kids five and under get in free on Thursday.
The Gold Sox, a win away from setting a new career-high in wins under General Manager Tommy Lininger, are scheduled to open a weekend set against Folsom Friday at 7 p.m. at Bryant Field.
On Saturday, the Gold Sox host Fan Appreciation Day against Folsom, which culminates with a post-game fireworks show.
Sunday’s season finale is the player send-off party, with gates opening at 5 p.m. where fans can play catch with the players, according to the Gold Sox website.
First pitch against Folsom is set for 6 p.m. at Bryant Field.