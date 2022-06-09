The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox open up their second homestand of 2022 tonight (Thursday) when it hosts Lincoln in a nonleague battle beginning at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
The Gold Sox, coached by Sacramento native and former NCAA Division I baseball player Ryan Dettman, are 2-1 according to its schedule on gamechanger classic. Yuba-Sutter fell to Lincoln, a member of the California Collegiate League, 10-2 at home in its season-opener. The hosts were victims to a seven-run third inning and three fielding errors against the Potters last weekend. Kevahn Ebron, a 240-pound lefty out of Monterey Peninsula College, pitched a team-high three innings to kick off his 2022 season. Ebron is one of three south paws of a 12-member pitching staff. There are two local arms in Lucas Watson and Ryan Harloff, of Yuba College, joining up with pitchers from as far away as Oklahoma Baptist and University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.
After Lincoln, Yuba-Sutter is scheduled to open up a two-game series at home against the Nor Cal Warriors, a team based out of San Lorenzo/San Leandro.
The team consists of a host of junior college players, not to mention a couple from the NCAA Division II level and one pitcher who came in from Cal State Northridge.
Yuba-Sutter and Nor Cal will meet Friday and Saturday, with both games set for 7 p.m., in the only two meetings of the two-month season. The games are a part of the Montna Farms Summer Series that features nine teams. Through the first two weeks, Yuba-Sutter will have played Bay Area Force and Nor Cal, with games against Game Prep, Menlo Park, San Francisco, West Coast Kings Black and Gold and the Bay Area Bombers still to come.
Yuba-Sutter is set to end the weekend with another nonleague showdown at home against Lincoln Sunday at 6 p.m. All Sunday games begin at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Park, located at 1431 C Street in Marysville.