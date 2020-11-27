Through a partnership with its longtime rival, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox will co-host the inaugural the West Coast World Series with the Lincoln Potters beginning Aug. 7-13, 2021.
It was an event that initially was supposed to happen this year but was pushed back, according to Gold Sox General Manager Tommy Lininger.
“We’re going to give it another shot,” Lininger said.
Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville is one of two sites for the weeklong tournament, the other being Lincoln’s McBean Stadium.
Lincoln general manager Matt Lundgren said 16 summer collegiate baseball teams from all across the country will make their way to Lincoln and Marysville next summer. The format, modeled after the National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series in Wichita, begins with four pools of four teams each that will determine seeding for an eventual 16-team single-elimination tournament.
For the first three days, Lundgren said there will be four games at each facility during the pool play portion of the tournament.
The Gold Sox will not travel unless they advance to the championship, which will be played in Lincoln on Aug. 13, Lundgren said.
“It’s going to be a very competitive tournament,” Lundgren said. “We’re preparing for it just like we’re preparing for a season.”
That means COVID-19 protocols are likely to be in place at least right now, Lundgren said.
Lundgren said no walk-up or single-game tickets will be sold and stadiums will be capped at 25 percent capacity due to the ongoing pandemic.
“But that could change,” he said.
Full season tickets go on sale today ( Friday, Nov. 27) at 10 a.m. and consist of stadium reserved ($350), pavilion reserved ($275), and general admission ($175). All season ticket holders will receive 10 percent off of merchandise and invites to exclusive events.
The ticket mini plans for the 2021 season will also be available online at 10 a.m. on Black Friday.
For those who can’t make it in person, all games will be livestreamed, Lundgren said.
Baseball Scout Day
Lundgren said as a break between pool play and the single-elimination bracket, there will be a featured scout day similar to an NFL combine for a select group of chosen talent.
He said scouts during the first three days of the World Series tournament will make a list of players to be evaluated and looked at a little closer during the Aug. 10 scout day.
“Players will be getting a more in-depth look,” he said.
More information, including details on the teams involved, will be announced at a later date, Lundgren said.
Potters release ’21 schedule
The Potters second season in the California Collegiate League will feature 32 home and 25 road games. Lincoln will play a total of 30 league games against the Healdsburg Prune Packers, Solano Mudcats, and Walnut Creek Crawdads including 15 at home and 15 on the road.
The Potters schedule will be one of the more difficult schedules in all of summer ball. The San Luis Obispo Blues, members of the talented CCL South, will be making the trek up north to Lincoln for the first time. The Potters have rekindled rivalries with the Gold Sox and Medford Rogues and will also host the 2019 NBC champion Seattle Studs for a 4-game series. Additionally, the nonleague slate of games includes a road trip to Humboldt to take on the Crabs and home games against the Novato Knicks, Sacramento Yankees, and the West Coast Kings.
Opening night is set for Thursday, May 27, commencing the Potters’ fifth season at McBean Stadium.
To view a full-season schedule of games please visit LincolnPotters.com.