Following its one and only road trip of the season, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox enter into a fresh home set at Hard Rock Park starting Thursday riding a three-game home win streak that included a victory over Lincoln for the first time this season.
Yuba-Sutter (5-2) took down the Potters, 8-3 Sunday, thanks to 10 hits and multi-run spurts in the first, two and fifth inning. Clayton Coats, a Gold Sox player out of Sacramento City College, led the way with three hits, while Jonah Hendrickson, out of UC Davis, provided two hits and four runs batted in at the plate for Yuba-Sutter.
On the hill, Bryce Armstrong struck out six in four innings and finished with a 1.25 walks and hits per inning (WHIP) rating against Lincoln, a member of the California Collegiate League.
Yuba-Sutter, which wraps up a two-game set at Humboldt today (Wednesday), opens a four-game home series with San Francisco Thursday at 7 p.m.
The SF Seals have been one of the Bay Area’s elite baseball programs since 1985, and each year attract some of the best Division I and II collegiate players throughout the United States, according to a mission statement on its website.
The Seals will be making the first and only trip to Hard Rock Park this summer.
On Saturday during game three of the set, there will be a fireworks show following the game.
Every game except Sunday begins at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Park located at 1431 C Street in Marysville.