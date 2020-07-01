The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are mourning the loss of its team photographer, Michael Raymond Sanchez, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday.
Sanchez was the Gold Sox photographer for the past two seasons.
“He had the ‘it’ with a camera in his hands whether it was capturing baseball; a (Mixed Martial Arts) World Title Bout; country music sensation Tyler Rich; and when streaming Gold Sox baseball over Facebook Live,” said John Cassidy, one of the team’s managing partners in a statement. “Yuba Sutter lost an amazing talent and even a better person.”
In honor of Sanchez’s passing, Cassidy said Gold Sox players will be wearing black sweat bands beginning Thursday night when the team hosts Palo Alto at 7 p.m. at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville. Due to the ongoing pandemic, fan attendance is capped at 100 in the stadium.
The American Flag at the stadium is also being flown at half-staff in Sanchez’s honor, Cassidy said.
Sanchez was 44-years-old.