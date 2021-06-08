After a rough two-game start to the 2021 summer season, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox bounced back with a couple wins over Folsom to collect their first series victory.
The Gold Sox (2-2) defeated the Birds on both Saturday and Sunday of last weekend by the score of 6-5 and 17-2.
In the 6-5 win, Former Yuba City High product Brad Madison went 3-4 to lead the Gold Sox offensively. TJ Wheeler and Troy Shields each finished with two runs batted in. On the mound, Luke Carrol went four innings and struck out eight. Cooper Rust struck out four over three innings to help Yuba-Sutter wrap it up.
The next day was a hit parade in favor of Yuba-Sutter. Madison had three hits, Shields a team-high three RBI as Yuba-Sutter blew out Folsom 17-2. Kyle Bender and Wheeler added two RBI apiece in the victory.
Kyle Galart, who pitches at Division II Cal State Monterey Bay, struck out seven over five innings for the Gold Sox.
Yuba-Sutter opens a two-game series at home with Palo Alto Thursday and Friday, followed by a two-game set with Sacramento Saturday and Sunday at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.
All games begin at 7 p.m., except Sunday when first pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Late Monday
Reno 7, Sacramento 6
The Sacramento River Cats (12-17) lost in deflating, walk-off fashion to the Reno Aces (19-10) despite a two-run ninth-inning lead and four-hit games from catcher Joey Bart and right fielder Braden Bishop.
Leading 6-4 in the ninth, Trevor Hildenberger (0-1) entered to close out the River Cats’ would-be third straight win over first place Reno.
Down to the team’s final out, Reno third baseman Drew Ellis skied one to short right field. Yet, the ball got caught in no man’s land, and resulted in a run scored, and the winning run on second base. After an intentional walk, center fielder Matt Lipka ended the game with a two-run walk-off single.
Reno had already come back from a multi-run deficit, scoring three runs in the seventh to tie the game at four, but Bart and Bishop were able to ignite a rally to retake the lead.
Bart, formerly with the San Francisco Giants big league club, singled to lead off the eighth and scored on Bishop’s triple. Bishop scored three pitches later on a squeeze bunt by third baseman Mitchell Tolman to make it 6-4.
Earning the start was rehabbing San Francisco right-hander Aaron Sanchez. The seven-year MLB veteran and 2016 All Star allowed two hits, one being a home run to left fielder Jamie Ritchie, over two innings with 17 of 28 pitches going for strikes.
All coverage can be found at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.