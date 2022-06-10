Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox fell victim to the Lincoln Potters for the second straight time this summer, 4-2, Thursday to kick off a weekend homestand that includes a two-game set with Nor Cal and a Sunday finale against Lincoln.
The Gold Sox (2-2) meet Lincoln again at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Park in Marysville. In the first-go-around, Yuba-Sutter tied the game at two with a couple runs in the seventh, but lost it in the 11th when the Potters dropped two in its half of the frame.
On the mound, Jack Sellinger struck out a team-high nine batters in four innings. At the plate, Jordan Davis finished with two hits and a couple runs batted in in defeat.
The Gold Sox opened up a two-game home series with Nor Cal out of San Lorenzo/San Leandro Friday night. On Saturday the teams meet again at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Park located at 1431 C Street in Marysville.