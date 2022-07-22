Thanks to a strong outing on the mound and another surplus of offense, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate baseball team improved to 10-2 in July with a 16-1 rout of GamePrep Baseball Academy Thursday at Bryant Field. 

The Gold Sox, winners of four straight games following Thursday, continue its second-to-final homestand tonight (Saturday) against West Coast, a program with three different squads based out of Pleasant Hill. 

