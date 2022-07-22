Thanks to a strong outing on the mound and another surplus of offense, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate baseball team improved to 10-2 in July with a 16-1 rout of GamePrep Baseball Academy Thursday at Bryant Field.
The Gold Sox, winners of four straight games following Thursday, continue its second-to-final homestand tonight (Saturday) against West Coast, a program with three different squads based out of Pleasant Hill.
Saturday’s matchup includes a post-game fireworks show at Bryant Field – the first of two remaining shows left. The other fireworks spectacular is set for July 30 following the Gold Sox game with Folsom.
West Coast Gray sits atop the Bay Area Collegiate League at 18-2-1, with Yuba-Sutter one spot below at 17-3-1 as of July 17.
Yuba-Sutter won three of four with West Coast earlier this month. The Gold Sox offense continued to soar Thursday, scoring double-digit runs for the 10th time this month.
Will Bermudez (UC Irvine), Clayton Coats (Sacramento City College) and Jonah Hendrickson (UC Davis) each had three hits, while Jordan Davis (San Joaquin Delta) drove in six of the team’s 16 runs – an output that was plenty for Matt Weidkamp.
Weidkamp struck out nine in eight innings and finished with a WHIP of 0.50.
The Gold Sox finish up the first of two remaining homestands Sunday against West Coast. Next week Yuba-Sutter ends its regular season with a four-game set at home against Folsom at Bryant Field.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. against Folsom except Sunday, July 31 which is moved up to 6 p.m.