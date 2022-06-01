Tonight (Thursday) is the season-opener for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox as they take on Lincoln at home beginning at 7 p.m in a single-game nonleague series at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
Starting Friday, Yuba-Sutter opens the Montna Farms Summer Series league slate at home against the Bay Area Force in the first of a three-game set at Hard Rock Park in Marysville. Friday and Saturday are 7 p.m. starts, while Sunday opens at 6 p.m.
Yuba-Sutter opens the summer with a new field manager and seven returning players on the opening-day roster.
Ryan Dettman will make his debut as a head coach tonight when the Gold Sox host Lincoln at Hard Rock Park.
Dettman, Sacramento native, was an Oregon State outfielder in 2012 and 2013. Before Corvallis, he made a stop at Feather River College in Quincy where he later coached as an assistant for six years. This year, Dettman and FRC advanced to the Northern California Regional finals.
Returning to the Gold Sox lineup this year are Will Bermudez (Mt. San Antonio College) Jonah Hendrickson (UC Davis), Joe Polizotti (William Jessup), Trevor Arnston (Antelope Valley College) Brad Madison (University of Colorado, Colorado Springs), Corey McIntyre (Feather River College) and Nate Vargas (University of Nevada-Reno)
This year’s roster has players representing 18 different colleges in eight separate states, according to a team news release.
Gates open today at 6:30 p.m., with the first 500 fans receiving a 2022 Gold Sox Schedule Magnet courtesy of Lininger Injury Lawyers.
On Saturday, Lininger Injury Lawyers will host the first of five fireworks shows following the game against Bay Area, the release stated.
For tickets or more information go to www.Goldsox.com or call the office at (530) 741-3500.