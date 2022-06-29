The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate wood-bat baseball team returns to its home Bryant Field starting today (Thursday) for its first meeting with the West Coast Kings, a program with three different squads based out of Pleasant Hill.
Game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Bryant Field. Games two and three on Friday and Saturday are also scheduled for 7 p.m., with Saturday’s contest featuring a fireworks show in honor of Independence Day following the game.
On Sunday, the Gold Sox and Kings begin at 6 p.m. at 1431 C Street, Marysville.
The Gold Sox (12-6-1) will be hosting the Black squad, which is one of three teams owned by former big leaguer and Bay Area native Kyle Gross, in a three-game series.
Yuba-Sutter hosts the Kings Gold squad Sunday.
Gross started the Kings program five years ago following a five-year stint with the San Francisco Giants organization where he was coached by Dusty Baker, Felipe Alou, Dick Tidrow, Lee Smith and others, according to the Kings website.
The Kings and Gold Sox have matched up multiple times over the last few summers in Montna Farms Summer Series showcases. Thursday’s game is a Bay Area Collegiate League featured contest, according to a tweet from the West Coast Kings.
West Coast will travel north once more for a two-game set in Marysville beginning July 23.
It will be the final series of the summer for the Gold Sox, as General Manager Tommy Lininger confirmed that the team will not be hosting the West Coast World Series this year.
The West Coast Kings, the defending champions of the WCWS, are scheduled to defend its WCWS title in the invitation-only, 16-team bracket at McBean Park in Lincoln.
According to the Kings website, the WCWS features 16 of the best collegiate summer teams in the western United States.
The tournament is set to begin in August.
For more information, including Yuba-Sutter ticket prices, visit GoldSox.com.