The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox kick off the first of its four closed to the public games at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) against the West Coast Kings out of the Bay Area at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.
All games through June 21 will not have any fans due to restrictions set up in part by the county and Gold Sox personnel.
The team will open its gates starting Thursday, June 25 for a limited audience (100 fans). For the first week games will be broadcast on the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox Facebook live page. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. After that games will be available at goldsox.com through the listen live tab. There is also livestreaming that will soon be available via the Yuba College mass communication department, said John Cassidy, Gold Sox managing partner.
Potters approve plan to play baseball in July
The Lincoln Potters have received the go-ahead to begin practicing in advance of a delayed season that will begin without fans on Wednesday July 1.
Until otherwise specified, entrance to McBean Stadium for games will be limited to essential staff, consisting only of players, coaches, trainers, employees, interns, front office staff, scouts, and media members. An updated independent schedule, as well as more detailed information regarding new stadium protocols, will be released early next week.
The California Collegiate League voted initially to cancel the 2020 Season amidst the pandemic, but several league members, including the Potters, are continuing on with an independent schedule.
“The Potters are committed to providing some much needed entertainment for the community this summer,” General Manager Matt Lundgren stated in a news release. “But at the same time, we need to be cognizant of the current situation and work towards creating the safest possible environment for our players, staff, and fans. “We have put together a detailed plan that will allow us to safely begin the season without fans and hopefully transition into allowing the public to attend in a limited capacity.”
The Potters remain hopeful that fans will be allowed in the near future, but that eventuality will be determined by state, county, and city officials.
In an effort to engage fans from a distance, the Potters will be offering an improved radio and video broadcast of each home game with Mark “Phantom” Lowe and Stones McCoy returning for another season as the voices of Potters baseball.