Riding a five-game win streak, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox return to Colusa Casino Stadium tonight (Thursday, July 16) to begin another four-game homestand against Palo Alto.
Yuba-Sutter has a pair scheduled with the Palo Oaks Red team on Thursday and Friday, followed by two games against Palo Alto Blue on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s game begins at 6 p.m.
Managing Partner John Cassidy said tickets are still available for all four games and may be purchased at the gate if available. Attendance is limited to the first 100 fans per agreement with the county due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Facial coverings are also required by each person while inside the stadium.
Yuba Sutter comes in 10-6 following a red hot weekend that included wins over Lincoln, Bay Area Force and pair against the West Coast Kings.
In its last meeting with Palo Alto the Gold Sox split with both the red and blue squads.
After this weekend, there are only five games left, with the season finale set for Sunday, July 26 against the West Coast Kings.
For those not in attendance each game can be followed at https://bit.ly/3j7Atms.