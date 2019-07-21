The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox concluded their home season with a 10-5 loss to the California Bees on Sunday afternoon at Colusa Casino Stadium.
The game got out of reach for the Gold Sox (25-15 Golden State Collegiate Baseball League) in the fourth inning when starting pitcher Leighton Helleberg lost his command.
He left with the bases loaded, and 6-foot-5, 285-pound Ruben Ibara greeted reliever Brian Sullivan with a grand slam blast over the left-field wall for a 7-0 lead. It was the first win of the season for the Bees (10-31) after five straight losses to the Gold Sox.
But there’s still some baseball left to be played this summer for the Sox.
They conclude the regular season on the road Tuesday against the South Bay Storm before facing the San Francisco Seagulls Thursday at 1 p.m. in the first game of the GSCBL playoffs.
The winner of the 3 vs. 4 game moves on to face No. 2 seed Medford at 4:30 on Thursday.
The winner of that games advances to face top seed Top Speed Baseball in a best-of-three series beginning Friday at 4:30. All games are being played at College of Marin in Kentfield.
Leadoff batter Michael Boomgarden reached a milestone in the first inning. Boomgarden walked and stole second and third, increasing his league-leading steals total to 30.
The Gold Sox scored three runs in the fifth, on a sacrifice fly from pinch-hitter Angel Mauricio, an RBI groundout from Boomgarden and an RBI single from Aiden Gums. Mauricio cut the lead to 7-5 in the sixth with a two-run single to right but the Bees added three more in the ninth.
NOTE: Gold Sox mascot Mr. G won his first base-running challenge of the season, just edging out super fan Nate during the sixth inning contest.