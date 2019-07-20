The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox bounced back on Saturday night when they defeated the California Bees in their final Saturday night home game of the 2019 season.
The Gold Sox got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first inning when they tallied two runs when both Aiden Gums and Michael Boomgarden scored off of a Billy Ralston RBI hit.
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning tied 3-3 the Gold Sox would score three runs in the fifth and then two more in the sixth to take a commanding five run lead and eventually when the game, 8-3.
Here a few notable performances from Saturday’s game:
–Sergio Rey, who finished the day with one hit and one walk.
–Brandon Motheral, who tallied one run, one hit and two walks.
–Kenny LeBeau, who recorded one hit, one RBI and one walk.
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox will play their final home game of the season today at Colusa Casino Stadium. First pitch set 1 p.m.