The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox made a short drive down Highway 65 on Tuesday for a nonleague game against Lincoln in what could be called a border town rivalry with the two cities separated by about 30 miles.
Lincoln got the best of the Gold Sox earlier this summer, and then again on Tuesday in front of its fans at McBean Stadium, holding off Yuba-Sutter, 11-9 when Kenny LeBeau struck out looking for the third out in the ninth.
The Gold Sox fall to 6-7 with a home game set for Thursday at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville against the same Lincoln Potters (6-2-1).
For the Gold Sox, Thursday is the start of another four-game stretch against Bay Area Force (Friday), followed by a pair at home against the West Coast Kings out of Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday. Every game begins at 7 p.m. except Sunday.
Capacity is limited to 100 fans with no in-person ticket sales due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus. Facial coverings are required upon entry.
Yuba-Sutter battled back and forth with Lincoln all day Tuesday. Down 2-0, Nick Vogt hammered a 3-run bomb to tie it up at three in the second.
Leading off the second was a new face for Brock Stassi as Sutter High grad Cory McIntyre manned third base for the Gold Sox.
McIntyre is set to play college baseball at D-I Cal State Northridge next year. The Gold Sox led again in the bottom of the eighth before Lincoln tied it up at nine and eventually went ahead later in frame on a run-scoring double down the right-field line.