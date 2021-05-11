The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox return for their 19th season of summer baseball with an expected larger fan capacity for each home game at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville.
The Gold Sox, managed again by former major leaguer Brock Stassi, will play a 44-game schedule, including 40 home games beginning on opening night when Yuba-Sutter hosts Lincoln on Thursday, June 3.
Each series runs Thursday through Saturday with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Sunday games are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Ballpark attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity (1,000 fans) to begin the season. Full and partial season seats are on sale now by calling the Gold Sox at 741-3600. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 20.
As reigning champions, the Gold Sox return to the Sierra Central – Montna Farms Summer Series for the second year in a row. Yuba-Sutter will face teams from throughout California including teams from the California Collegiate League, the Bay Area Collegiate League as well as four home games against the Lincoln Potters.
The roster, which is in the process of being finalized, includes players from various colleges across the country including Northern Colorado and UC Davis. The summer will tout one of the most competitive rosters the Gold Sox have ever put together, according to Gold Sox management.
General Manager Tommy Lininger said the team and front office is pleased to bring back summer baseball in front of a larger fan base.
“After only being able to have 100 fans per game last year we are excited to be able to expand that to 1,000 this season,” Lininger said via a news release. “Given the size of the stadium, and our safety protocols we will be able to provide the community with safe, fun and affordable family entertainment here in Yuba-Sutter.”
To wrap up the summer baseball season the Gold Sox and Lincoln Potters will co-host the inaugural West Coast World Series. The 2021 West Coast World Series is an invitational tournament that will bring together 16 top summer collegiate baseball teams from the west coast to determine who is the best of the west..
A roster breakdown will be announced once it is made available.