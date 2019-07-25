KENTFIELD – As has been the case all season, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox battled to the last out on Thursday, but their season ended in a tough 1-0 loss to the Medford Rogues in the second round of the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League playoffs at College of Marin.
“We fought so hard in all aspects of the game today against Medford,” head coach Michael Frantz said. “We just came up a little short.”
The Gold Sox (29-18) knocked out the San Francisco Seagulls (28-17) with an 8-6 win in the first game of the four-team playoffs. Medford (38-12) advances to face top seed and four-time reigning league champion Top Speed Baseball (36-9) in a best-of-three series starting Friday.
Chris D’Amico went 8 innings for Medford and Brice Foster secured the last two outs of the five-hit shutout. Marysville and Yuba College’s Drew Rodriguez went the distance for the Gold Sox, giving up seven hits and just one walk.
Brandon Motheral tripled in the second inning but attempted to score on a passed ball and was tagged out at the plate.
Offense was not a problem for the Gold Sox against the Seagulls. They combined nine hits with five walks, highlighted by a six-run first inning where the Sox sent 10 batters to the plate. Kenny LeBeau delivered the major blow with a bases-loaded double, sending all three runners home. LeBeau had a big afternoon with four hits, including two doubles. Motherall went 3-for-4 with a walk in the first game in addition to his triple in the second. He finished the season with a team-leading .355 batting average.
The Gold Sox finished the year with a 29-18 record overall.