For the second straight night, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate wood-bat baseball team put up a double-digit offensive output with a 27-2 win Saturday at home over Menlo Park to grab control of the series at two games-to-one heading into Sunday’s finale.
The Gold Sox (21-8-1, 16-3-1 Bay Area Collegiate League), winners of nine of their last 11, scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to get the jump on the Legends. Jake Harvey and Nate Vargas each finished with four hits, while Vargas drove in six runs. Will Bermudez followed with four RBI, while Christian Enriquez added three, as Yuba-Sutter scored in each of its eight innings, including an eight-spot in the bottom of the eighth to put it away.
Yuba City High product Bryson Reif went six innings on the mound for Yuba-Sutter, striking out seven hitters and finishing with a 0.83 WHIP.
On Friday, the Gold Sox put up 13 runs on Menlo Park, led by four RBI off the bat of Joey Daini.
The Gold Sox wrap up their series with Menlo Park on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville.