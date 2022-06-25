The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate wood-bat baseball team dropped its first game in over a calendar week Saturday when it fell to Novato in game two of the series, 7-1 Saturday at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Yuba-Sutter (12-5-1) got behind 3-0 through four innings off starter and Yuba City High product Bryson Reif. Reif gave way to Demitri Perry, who allowed two additional runs to Novato (1-4) in two innings of relief.
The Gold Sox, who committed four fielding errors, got one back at the plate with a single tally in the bottom of the seventh – a half-inning after Novato struck again with a two-spot in the top half of the frame.
Novato and the Gold Sox wrap the three-game set today (Sunday) at 6 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville.
Coming into Saturday, Yuba-Sutter was riding a five-game win streak with victories over Novato and two each over Humboldt and San Francisco. The team’s longest streak in three seasons came when it closed its 2021 summer on a nine-game win streak to finish 26-7.
The Gold Sox return to the Montna Farms Summer Series next week when it begins a four-game series with the West Coast Kings at Bryant Field.
Game three of the series with West Coast will feature a fireworks celebration in honor of the Fourth of July following the game on Saturday, July 2.
Each game begins at 7 p.m. except Sunday when it’s bumped an hour earlier to 6 p.m. at Bryant Field.