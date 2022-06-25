Gold Sox 1.jpg

Gold Sox infielder Zach Jedlowski, of Folsom Lake College, stretches out to get the runner at first Friday night in game one of the series with Novato at Bryant Field in Marysville. The Gold Sox look to win the series with the Knicks Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bryant Field.

 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate wood-bat baseball team dropped its first game in over a calendar week Saturday when it fell to Novato in game two of the series, 7-1 Saturday at Bryant Field in Marysville. 

Yuba-Sutter (12-5-1) got behind 3-0 through four innings off starter and Yuba City High product Bryson Reif. Reif gave way to Demitri Perry, who allowed two additional runs to Novato (1-4) in two innings of relief. 

The Gold Sox, who committed four fielding errors, got one back at the plate with a single tally in the bottom of the seventh – a half-inning after Novato struck again with a two-spot in the top half of the frame. 

Novato and the Gold Sox wrap the three-game set today (Sunday) at 6 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville. 

Coming into Saturday, Yuba-Sutter was riding a five-game win streak with victories over Novato and two each over Humboldt and San Francisco. The team’s longest streak in three seasons came when it closed its 2021 summer on a nine-game win streak to finish 26-7.

The Gold Sox return to the Montna Farms Summer Series next week when it begins a four-game series with the West Coast Kings at Bryant Field. 

Game three of the series with West Coast will feature a fireworks celebration in honor of the Fourth of July following the game on Saturday, July 2. 

Each game begins at 7 p.m. except Sunday when it’s bumped an hour earlier to 6 p.m. at Bryant Field. 

