The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox returned to the field on a somber note Thursday following the tragic death of its photographer, Michael Sanchez.
Ownership, management and city officials helped host the Sanchez family in a pre-game ceremony to honor Sanchez and celebrate his life as not only a magician behind the lens, but a good family man and local contributor to the community.
Sanchez worked as the Gold Sox photographer for the last two seasons, and was a wonderful asset. Managing Partner John Cassidy said Sanchez could make a “still come alive.”
Cassidy went on to say that Sanchez captured the essence of Yuba-Sutter and helped contribute to the 140 years of baseball in this area.
The players will wear black sweatbands, while the stadium flag will remain at half-staff all weekend during a pair of two-game sets with the Palo Alto Red and Blue team. A GoFundMe has also been set up to raise money for Sanchez’s family.
The next game for the Gold Sox (4-5) is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville against the Palo Alto Red squad. Attendance is limited to the first 100 fans per agreement with the county due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
For more on Sanchez and his celebration of life see Saturday’s Appeal.