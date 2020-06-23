Fresh off a series split last weekend at home, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox reconvene Thursday for their first game that’s open to the general public.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville, and there are multiple restrictions per the agreement the team made with Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf; bi-county health officer Dr. Phuong Luu and the city of Marysville earlier this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
General Manager Tommy Lininger said the ballpark is open to a maximum capacity of 100 fans with facial coverings and temperature checks required upon entering the stadium.
Lininger said everyone will have to sign an assumption of risk waiver before entering the facility. The document in part reads that there is a potential to catch the virus coming to the games, Lininger said.
Other safety protocol in place, he said, include social distancing of 6 feet between each party or household. There will also be zero tickets sold at the game all summer, Lininger said. To purchase tickets visit https://goldsox.com and click on the schedule and tickets tab.
Yuba-Sutter (2-2) is playing host to Palo Alto in a single-game series Thursday; a two-game set with Bay Area Force Friday and Saturday; and a single-game at home against Lincoln at 6 p.m. Sunday. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise notified.
To listen to the game from home visit Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox on Facebook.
Lininger says the team is working to make a livestream available by next week. Fans can also listen from home at http://kubaradio.com/gold-sox-baseball.
Thursday ceremony
Lininger said a special pre-game ceremony honoring many of the great baseball legends to come from the Yuba-Sutter area will take place prior to the scheduled first pitch on Thursday.