After 20 years in Marysville, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox summer collegiate wood-bat team announced on Wednesday that it will not be operating for the 2023 season. 

 “We did everything we could to keep this thing going,” Gold Sox general manager Tommy Lininger said. “In the end, there are too many factors working against us to economically sustain our operations in Marysville.”  

Tags

Recommended for you