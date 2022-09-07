After 20 years in Marysville, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox summer collegiate wood-bat team announced on Wednesday that it will not be operating for the 2023 season.
“We did everything we could to keep this thing going,” Gold Sox general manager Tommy Lininger said. “In the end, there are too many factors working against us to economically sustain our operations in Marysville.”
During the program’s two-decade run, the Gold Sox ownership group navigated through a number of challenges, namely COVID-19 restrictions and extremely challenging economic conditions, according to a team news release.
“It has been the sincere intent of this group to take the experience our fans and players have to a much greater level.” Lininger said via a release. “The current ownership group is made up of many of our region’s most successful community and business leaders, and as such they believe that the future of Yuba-Sutter is more exciting than ever.”
Although the Gold Sox will not play in 2023, the organization is looking to reevaluate their position on summer collegiate baseball in the region and believes there is still a bright future ahead for local, community baseball in Yuba-Sutter.
“This is not goodbye, but a brief hiatus. YCM Baseball Group, (LLC) remains committed to our goal that we set out when we formed this group in 2019. That is to provide the Yuba-Sutter community with great collegiate summer wood bat baseball,” Gold Sox managing partner John Cassidy said. “2023 is a year of regrouping as we prepare a long-term plan for the future in this community.”
The Gold Sox began operations in Marysville in 2003 and have brought family fun to the area every summer since.
With between 40 and 60 local residents employed every summer at the ballpark and bringing in teams and fans from across the country, the impact of the loss of the Gold Sox will be felt by the community, the release noted.
Team management thanks their fans, players, sponsors, employees and vendors that have made Marysville a magical place every summer for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox.