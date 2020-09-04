Editor’s note: Do you want your high school football fix? Most people these days do, especially in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa where there are no games right now due to the pandemic. Well, MaxPreps has compiled a state-by-state breakdown of the greatest high school teams ever. Today is the first of a three-part series.
When it comes to determining the greatest team of all-time from each state, the recent offerings from Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower) certainly come into consideration for California. Any discussion about the greatest teams in the Golden State, however, has to begin with De La Salle (Concord). The only question: Which Spartan team do you pick?
De La Salle was named national champion seven times, including four in a row between 2000 and 2003. However, MaxPreps chose the 2001 team because it best exemplified the four pillars that we determined mark greatness — dominance, consistency, efficiency and leadership. We used national rankings to determine dominance, win streaks and state-title streaks to measure consistency, offensive/defensive point totals to mark efficiency and head coaching prowess to measure leadership.
The 2001 De La Salle team is just one of example of 50 all-time great squads chosen from each state. Some teams were no-brainers, like the 1970 Brewer (Maine) team that finished No. 5 in the national rankings — the highest ever ranking for a team from that state. Or the 1940 Washington (Massillon, Ohio) team where every starter earned a spot on the All-State first team. Other states were not so easy.
Sources for the list include state association websites, along with school yearbooks, MaxPreps’ story from 2018 on the Top 50 greatest teams of all-time. We also tried to honor any in-state newspaper’s choice as the greatest team from that state when such a determination was made.
Greatest teams all-time
Alabama
Tuscaloosa, 1926
Record: 9-0
Coach: Paul Burnum
Points For/Against: 532-16
Breakdown: Ranked No. 1 in the nation by the National Sports News Service, Tuscaloosa played Senn High from Illinois in a national championship game. The 1926 team was part of one the best winning streaks during the 1920s as Tuscaloosa won 49 in a row and was unbeaten for 64 straight games. Burnum did not coach long at Tuscaloosa, but he had a tremendous five-year run. After taking over a winless team in 1925, Burnum’s squad was 42-0-1 in five seasons. He left Tuscaloosa for a job at Alabama in 1930. Burnum’s 1929 team was also undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation by the NSNS.
Alaska
North Pole, 2004
Record: 10-1
Coach: Buck Nystrom
Points For/Against: 570-183
Breakdown: North Pole is easily the highest-ranked Alaska team of all-time. Finishing No. 196 in the nation in 2004 is several places higher than any Alaska state champion in the past 20 seasons. Led by Nystrom, who finished his career as the winningest coach in state history, North Pole defeated West Anchorage in the state finals 44-13.
Arizona
Phoenix Union, 1930
Record: 11-0
Coach: R.R. Robinson
Points For/Against: 374-47
Breakdown: The Coyotes won 26 state championships before closing in 1982. The best of those teams was the 1930 squad that earned national champion honors from the National Sports News Service. Besides posting seven shutouts, Phoenix defeated teams from five states, including Albuquerque (41-0), San Diego (22-20) and El Paso (21-0). In the season finale against Fort Collins (Colo.), Phoenix defeated the Colorado state champions 38-7.
Arkansas
Pine Bluff, 1925
Record: 16-0
Coach: Foy Hammons
Points For/Against: 684-21
Breakdown: Pine Bluff had one of the greatest offensive teams in Arkansas history, beating teams from five states while going 16-0 with 12 shutouts. The Zebras gained over 8,100 yards on offense and won the national championship with a convincing 61-0 win over Dayton Stivers (Ohio). Pine Bluff also defeated Jackson (Tenn.) 89-0, Atlanta Tech (Ga.) 32-0, Houston Central (Texas) 25-3. A total of eight players made the All-State team, including five on the first team. Billy Hicks led the offense with 42 touchdowns and 34 PATs for a national best 286 points.
California
De La Salle (Concord), 2001
Record: 12-0
Coach: Bob Ladouceur
Points For/Against: 567-96
Breakdown: Selected in 2018 by MaxPreps as the greatest high school football team of all-time, the 2001 De La Salle squad was the second of four straight undefeated national championship teams for Ladouceur. The team was also part of a 151-game win streak and also defeated Long Beach Poly in the first-ever 1 vs. 2 battle in the nation. DLS also had a win over Mater Dei and featured future NFL players Maurice Jones Drew and Derek Landri.
Colorado
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village), 1996
Record: 14-0
Coach: Mike Woolford
Points For/Against: 548-167
Breakdown: The “Creek mystique” won three straight state championships from 1994 to 1996, going undefeated in 1996 and finishing ranked No. 8 in the nation by the National Prep Poll. Led by running back Darnell McDonald, who finished his career with 6,121 yards rushing, Cherry Creek defeated Arvada West 48-33 in the Class 5A finals with McDonald scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 363 yards. Ironically, Arvada West was coached by Dave Logan, who is the current Cherry Creek coach. The season included a miracle win over Mullen in the semifinals, in which Cherry Creek came back from a two-touchdown deficit in the final two minutes for a 37-35 win. Woolford coached 10 seasons at Cherry Creek and posted a 107-26 record with five state championships.
Connecticut
Xavier (Middletown), 1974
Record: 10-0
Coach: Larry McHugh
Points For/Against: 350-50
Breakdown: Xavier was the team to beat in Connecticut in the early 1970s ... except nobody did. From 1970 to 1974, Xavier won 34 straight games and three state championships with the 1974 team considered the best of the bunch. Anthony Brown was the state MVP, scoring 150 points on the season including a state record 44 in one game.
Delaware
Salesianum (Wilmington), 1964
Record: 9-0
Coach: Dim Montero
Points For/Against: 224-31
Breakdown: Ranked No. 7 in the nation in the final national rankings by the National Sports News Service, Salesianum’s 1964 crew is the highest-ranking team in Delaware history. A powerhouse under coach Dim Montero, the Sallies went 70-10-3 during his 10-year tenure with win streaks of 29 and 26 games. The biggest win of the season was a 14-6 win over Baltimore Poly, a team that entered the game unbeaten and unscored upon. Montero was named the national Catholic Coach of the Year.
Florida
Lakeland, 2005
Record: 15-0
Coach: Bill Castle
Points For/Against: 581-93
Breakdown: Led by one of the all-time great offensive lines that featured future NFL standouts Michael and Maurkice Pouncey, Lakeland was ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today. Guided by one of the nation’s all-time winningest coaches in Castle, Lakeland’s 2005 team was part of a 53-game win streak. The team sent 19 plays to play college football.
Georgia
Valdosta, 1962
Record: 12-0
Coach: Wright Bazemore
Points For/Against: 386-33
Breakdown: No team has won more high school football games than Valdosta, which starts the year with 932. The best team of the Wildcats’ 24 state championship winners could be the 1962 squad under Bazemore. Ranked No. 1 in the nation by the National Sports News Service, Valdosta posted eight shutouts and had a 37-game win streak during a three-year run of state championships. Valdosta defeated five teams that were ranked among the best in Georgia during the season.
Hawaii
St. Louis (Honolulu), 2018
Record: 11-0
Coach: Cal Lee
Points For/Against: 512-157
Breakdown: Finishing No. 7 in the MaxPreps national rankings, the 2018 St. Louis team has the highest national ranking of any Hawaii team. Led by Lee, who has more wins than any coach in Hawaii history, the Crusaders defeated traditional powers Punahou and Kahuku twice each during the season and also topped Narbonne, a team that won the Los Angeles City Section championship.