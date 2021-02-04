The Gridley High cross country team opened its COVID-19 modified season this week with a dual race at Las Plumas of Oroville on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs’ top pack placed fourth through seventh overall in the varsity boys 5K race.
Damian Mendoza, a senior and team captain, led the group with a time of 20 minutes, 23.82 seconds, finishing fourth overall out of 14 runners.
He recalled his sentiments moments before the gun went off.
“I’m so excited for today,” Mendoza explained. “It feels good to be out here.”
Freshman Cesareo Villalobos (20:31) and Gordon Labuff (20:39) placed fourth and fifth respectively for Gridley.
Sophomore Emmanuel Hernandez-Guiterrez, (21:29) placed seventh overall while Cesar Zepeda Martinez rounded out the top 10 in 24:16.
Other finishers included Geovannie Gutierrez (29:47), Tyler Owens (32:50), and Jerricho Spade (35:06).
Gridley will travel to Colusa Wednesday, Feb. 10, for a 2:30 p.m. scheduled start at Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area.
Varsity girls
Freshman Janessa Delgado finished a team-low third with a mark of 23:48, while Giselle Fuentas placed fifth in the 5k in 25:24.
Both are first-year runners, joining the team two days ago, according to Gridley coach Steve Allard.
Allard said to finally receive the green light to race again was extremely satisfying.
“After seven months of conditioning and waiting for the green light from (the California Interscholastic Federation) and the health department, the Gridley Bulldogs were good to go for their first meet of the school year,” Allard said. “It was an epic meet as cross country was the first sport approved in our county to compete after all sports were canceled in March of 2020.”