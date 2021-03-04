Due to a small race turnout on the girls side, the Gridley High-Oroville varsity races were combined on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs’ No. 1, Janessa Delgado had the fourth fastest time of the day with a personal record 21 minutes, 55 seconds on the 5,000 meter course.
Gridley coach Steve Allard was pleased with Delgado’s ability to keep up with the boys’ lead pack throughout the race.
Delgado’s teammate, senior Damien Mendoza won the race in 20:47. He was followed by Gridley’s Gordon LaBuff, who placed second in 21:39.
Wyatt Stanhope of Oroville finished third overall in 21:40.
“All three had Janessa at their heels for most of the race,” Allard said. “Her time of 21:55 was 36 seconds faster than her previous run at home against Sutter.”
Cesar Zepeda-Martinez (11) was fifth in 22:12, while Emmanuel Martinez-Hernandez (11) and Tyler Owens (11) rounded out the Bulldog’s top-5 with marks of 22:48 and 25:25, respectively.
Freshman Giselle Fuentes had the third fastest varsity girls time at 25:26.
Gridley travels to Orland next week to take on the Trojans beginning at 2 p.m. March 10.
The race will take place at Lely Aquatic Park.