If anyone wonders why UFC fighters and Mixed Martial Artists usually have a wrestling background Jairo Chavez said there is a simple answer.
“The top fighters, their number one credential is wrestling,” said Chavez, a former Yuba City High and Sierra College grappler.
Chavez has been working on his MMA career locally at Clingan’s Korean Karate and Mixed Martial Arts Academy, alongside a number of other ex-prep wrestling stars for about 10 years. He is currently 3-0 (2-0 professionally) and has aspirations to crack the UFC ranks. While the pandemic has slowed the transition, Chavez said he believes he has the tools to one day become a UFC fighter.
Chavez won a state wrestling title in 2013 with Sierra College, adding his name to a long list of wrestlers turned UFC fighters.
“I look at the UFC and the guys holding belts, their background is wrestling,” Chavez said.
Chavez said he splits his time during the COVID pandemic working out at Clingans, his own studio and international kabaddi competitions.
Kabaddi has risen steadily over the years to the point it has become India’s second most watched sport after the Indian Premier League (cricket).
Chavez said MMA and kabaddi are very similar.
“You run barefoot on grass, and it’s like tag,” Chavez said. “It’s four against one and the one guy has 30 seconds to touch one of (the other players) and run back between two sandbags.”
Nick Minton is another local product who works alongside Chavez and head MMA coach Charlie Clingan.
He said the training, which includes a variety of arts known as boxing, wrestling, judo and tang soo do, is a humbling adventure.
“You got to be completely honest with yourself and hold yourself accountable for your actions,” said Minton, who grew up in Sutter. “Then you have to correct those actions otherwise you aren’t going to progress … Just like in life.”
Minton’s fighting career is currently on hold due to the pandemic, so in the meantime he continues to work everyday in the hope he can get himself in the cage.
“You can never learn too much with this stuff,” Minton said. “It’s good to learn how to throw some hands because you don’t know what is coming your way.”
Clingan said he has coached well over 30 fighters in the cage since opening the studio 15 years ago.
He’s continuing to help move it forward in the age of coronavirus.
“We clean the mats twice a day, everything is disinfected and wiped down (but) the biggest thing is anyone who has symptoms they do not come to class,” Clingan said.