Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic led the 3-point barrage and Nemanja Bjelica nearly posted a triple-double, helping the Kings end their season with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hield scored 28 points to lead the Kings to a 136-122 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at The Field House in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort. Hield made eight 3-pointers for the Kings (31-41), who equaled a franchise record with 21 3-pointers.
Bogdanovic had 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Sacramento, making 11 of 23 from the field and 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Bjelica posted 15 points, a career-high 13 assists and eight rebounds.
Dion Waiters scored 19 points for the Lakers (52-19). LeBron James had 17 points, four assists and three rebounds before sitting out the second half.
The stakes could have been high if Sacramento had remained in contention for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but the Kings had already been eliminated and the Lakers already secured the No. 1 seed.
The Lakers led 40-30 after making 8 of 14 from 3-point range in the opening period, including one by Waiters that resulted from defensive miscommunication between Hield and Cory Joseph. Bogdanovic had the hot hand early for Sacramento, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first quarter.
Hield took over in the second quarter, scoring 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made a 3-pointer to put the Kings up 48-47 with 7:35 to play in the half and another in the final minute to give them a 66-56 lead at the break.
Sacramento led by seven with 8:27 to play in the third quarter. The Kings broke the game open over the next six minutes, outscoring the Lakers 29-8 over that stretch.