MaxPreps is your home for high school girls volleyball state playoff coverage across the nation.
The 2020-21 school year has been unprecedented with many states forging ahead with competition while others have remained on the sideline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MaxPreps has covered volleyball from the preseason and will stay with it through the final tournament sometime next spring.
Here is a list to date of the state champions in each division from across America.
Girls volleyball state champions
Alabama
7A — Hoover def. Spain Park (Hoover), 3-0
6A — Mountain Brook (Birmingham) def. Hartselle, 3-0
5A — Bayside Academy (Daphne) def. West Point (Cullman), 3-0
4A — Montgomery Academy (Montgomery) def. Curry (Jasper), 3-1
3A — Trinity Presbyterian (Montgomery) def. Plainview (Rainsville), 3-0
2A — Addison def. Long (Skipperville), 3-1
1A — Bayshore Christian (Fairhope) def. Donoho (Anniston,), 3-1
AISA A — Abbeville Christian Academy (Abbeville) def. Jackson Academy (Jackson), 3-1
AISA AA — Edgewood Academy (Elmore) def. Chambers Academy (LaFayette), 3-0
Alaska
No playoffs
Arizona
6A — Hamilton (Chandler) def. Perry (Gilbert), 3-1
5A — Millennium (Goodyear) def. Cactus Shadows (Cave Creek), 3-0
4A — Salpointe Catholic (Tucson) def. Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale), 3-2
3A — Northwest Christian (Phoenix) def. Valley Christian (Chandler), 3-0
2A — Scottsdale Christian Academy (Phoenix) def. Chandler Prep (Chandler), 3-0
1A — St. David def. Anthem Prep (Anthem), 3-1
CAA I —
Arkansas
6A — Fayetteville def. Southside (Fort Smith), 3-1
5A — Greenwood def. Jonesboro, 3-0
4A — Valley View (Jonesboro) def. Brookland, 3-0
3A — Hackett def. Paris, 3-0
2A — Mansfield def. Lavaca, 3-0
California
Winter season (no state tournament)
Colorado
5A —
4A —
3A —
2A —
1A —
Connecticut
LL —
L —
M —
S —
Delaware
I —
District of Columbia
DCSAA —
Florida
7A — Lyman (Longwood) def. Lake Nona (Orlando), 3-2
6A — Mater Academy Charter (Hialeah Gardens) def. Leon (Tallahassee), 3-1
5A — Ponte Vedra def. Jensen Beach, 3-0
4A — Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale), 3-1
3A — Trinity Catholic (Ocala) def. Westminster Christian (Miami), 3-0
2A — Lake Worth Christian (Boynton Beach) def. St. John Paul II (Tallahassee), 3-0
1A — Sneads def. Newberry, 3-0
Georgia
AAAAAAA — Alpharetta def. Walton (Marietta), 3-1
AAAAAA — Buford def. Pope (Marietta), 3-1
AAAAA — McIntosh (Peachtree City) def. Blessed Trinity (Roswell), 3-1
AAAA — Marist (Atlanta) def. Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill), 3-0
AAA — Westminster (Atlanta) def. Morgan County (Madison), 3-0
AA-A Public — Pace Academy (Atlanta) def. Gordon Lee (Chickamauga), 3-2
AA-A Private — Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta) def. Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula), 3-1
GISA AA — Oak Mountain Academy (Carrollton) def. Augusta Prep Day (Augusta), 3-1
GISA AAA — Valwood (Valdosta) def. Dominion Christian (Marietta), 3-1
GAPPS Div. I-AA — Peachtree Academy (Covington) def. Calvary Christian (Columbus)
GAPPS Div. II — Fideles Christian (Cumming) def. Konos Academy (Fayetteville)
GAPPS Div. I-A — Habersham Central (Mt. Airy) def. Oakwood Christian (Chickamauga)
Hawaii
Winter season
Idaho
5A — Skyview (Nampa) def. Boise, 3-2
4A — Lakeland (Rathdrum) def. Middleton, 3-0
3A — Sugar-Salem (Sugar City) def. Kimberly, 3-0
2A — West Side (Dayton) def. Bear Lake (Montpelier), 3-2
1A Division I — Grace def. Genesee, 3-0
1A Division II — Tri-Valley (Cambridge) def. Castleford, 3-1
Illinois
Winter season
Indiana
4A — Yorktown def. Munster, 3-1
3A — Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne) def. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (Indianapolis), 3-2
2A — Barr-Reeve (Montgomery) def. Wapahani (Selma), 3-0
1A — Pioneer (Royal Center) def. Loogootee, 3-1
Iowa
5A — Ankeny def. Iowa City, 3-1
4A — Xavier (Cedar Rapids) def. West Delaware (Manchester), 3-0
3A — Osage def. Mt. Vernon, 3-0
2A — Dike-New Hartford (Dike) def. Denver, 3-0
1A — Notre Dame (Burlington) def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (Reinbeck), 3-1
Kansas
6A — Blue Valley West (Stilwell) def. Olathe Northwest (Olathe), 2-1
5A — Aquinas (Overland Park) def. Lansing, 2-1
4A — Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission) def. Andale, 2-0
3A — Sabetha def. Smoky Valley (Lindsborg), 2-1
2A — Heritage Christian Academy (Olathe) def. Smith Center, 2-0
1A D1 — Central Plains (Claflin) def. Lebo, 2-0
1A D2 — Hanover def. Attica, 2-0
Kentucky
State — Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills) def. Mercy (Louisville), 3-2
Louisiana
I — St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans) def. St. Joseph’s Academy (Baton Rouge), 3-1
II — Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette) def. St. Thomas More (Lafayette), 3-1
III — Archbishop Hannan (Covington) def. Cabrini (New Orleans), 3-0
IV — Academy of the Sacred Heart (New Orleans) def. Pope John Paul II (Slidell), 3-1
V — Metairie Park Country Day (Metairie) def. McGehee (New Orleans), 3-0
Maine
Winter season
Maryland
4A —
3A —
2A —
1A —
IAAM A —
IAAM B —
IAAM C —
Massachusetts
1 —
2 —
3 —
Michigan
1 —
2 —
3 —
4 —
Minnesota
No state tournament
Mississippi
6A — DeSoto Central (Southaven) def. Brandon, 3-1
5A — Lake Cormorant (Lake Cormorant) def. Long Beach, 3-2
4A — Vancleave def. Pontotoc, 3-0
3A — St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Ridgeland) def. Belmont, 3-0
2A — Walnut def. Puckett, 3-2
1A — Resurrection Catholic (Pascagoula) def. Hickory Flat, 3-0
MAIS — Jackson Academy (Jackson) def. Hartfield Academy (Flowood), 3-1
Missouri
Class 5 — Liberty North (Liberty) def. Nixa, 3-0
Class 4 — Willard def. Parkway West (Ballwin, 3-1
Class 3 — Maryville def. Central (Park Hills), 3-0
Class 2 — Christian (Springfield) def. Valle Catholic (Ste. Genevieve), 3-2
Class 1 — Advance def. Lesterville, 3-1
Montana
AA — Capital (Helena) def. Russell (Great Falls), 3-2
A — Billings Central Catholic (Billings) def. Hardin, 3-0
B — Joliet def. Huntley Project (Worden), 3-0
C — Bridger def. Manhattan Christian (Manhattan), 3-1
Nebraska
A — Elkhorn South (Omaha) def. Papillion-LaVista South (Papillion), 3-0
B — Skutt Catholic (Omaha) def. Norris (Firth), 3-1
C1 — Wahoo def. St. Paul, 3-2
C2 — Lutheran-Northeast (Norfolk) def. Norfolk Catholic (Norfolk), 3-2
D1 — Pleasanton def. Archbishop Bergan (Fremont), 3-0
D2 — Diller-Odell (Odell) def. Chambers/Wheeler Central (Chambers), 3-2
Nevada
Winter season
New Hampshire
I — Bedford def. Hollis-Brookline (Hollis), 3-0
II — Gilford def. Stark (Weare), 3-0
III — Newfound Regional (Bristol) def. Trinity (Manchester), 3-0
New Jersey
Winter season
New Mexico
Winter season
New York
Winter season
North Carolina
4A —
3A —
2A —
1A —
NCCSA 2A — Union Grove Christian (Lexington) def. Wilson Christian Academy (Wilson), 3-2
NCCSA 1A — Fayetteville Street Christian (Asheboro) def. Oak Level Baptist Academy (Stokesdale), 3-1
NCISSA 1A — Lee Christian (Sanford) def. Kerr-Vance Academy (Henderson), 3-0
NCISSA 2A — Caldwell Academy (Greensboro) def. Gaston Day (Gastonia), 3-0
NCISSA 3A — Asheville Christian Academy (Swannanoa) def. Cary Christian (Cary), 3-2
NCISSA 4A — North Raleigh Christian Academy (Raleigh) def. Cannon (Concord), 3-0
North Dakota
A — Century (Bismarck) def. West Fargo, 3-1
B — Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock (Linton) def. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (Langdon), 3-0
Ohio
I — Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati) def. Padua Franciscan (Parma), 3-1
II — Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills) def. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon), 3-2
III — Huron def. Independence, 3-2
IV — Calvert (Tiffin) def New Bremen, 3-1
Oklahoma
6A — Bishop Kelley (Tulsa) def. Mustang, 3-2
5A — Victory Christian (Tulsa) def. Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma City), 3-0
4A — Lincoln Christian (Tulsa) def. Christian Heritage (Del City), 3-1
3A — Community Christian (Norman) def. Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City), 3-2
Oregon
6A —
5A —
4A —
3A —
2A —
1A —
Pennsylvania
AAAA — North Allegheny (Wexford) def. Unionville (Kennett Square), 3-0
AAA — Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem) def. Franklin Regional (Murrysville), 3-0
AA — Trinity (Camp Hill) def. Philipsburg-Osceola (Philipsburg), 3-1
A — Clarion Area (Clarion) def. Marian Catholic (Tamaqua), 3-0
Rhode Island
Winter season
South Carolina
AAAAA — Wando (Mt. Pleasant) def. T.L. Hanna (Anderson), 3-2
AAAA — Hilton Head (Hilton Head Island) def. Pickens, 3-1
AAA — Powdersville (Greenville) def. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant), 3-0
AA — Chesnee def. Andrew Jackson (Kershaw), 3-0
A — Southside Christian (Simpsonville) def. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg, S.C.), 3-0
SCISA AAA — Cardinal Newman (Columbia) def. Porter-Gaud (Charleston), 3-2
SCISA AA — Spartanburg Christian Academy (Spartanburg) def. Northside Christian Academy (Lexington), 3-0
SCISA A — Newberry Academy (Newberry) def. Patrick Henry Academy (Estill), 3-1
South Dakota
AA — O’Gorman (Sioux Falls) def. Huron, 3-1
A — Sioux Falls Christian (Sioux Falls) def. Dakota Valley (North Sioux City), 3-0
B — Northwestern Area (Mellette) def. Warner, 3-1
Tennessee
3A — Brentwood def. Siegel (Murfreesboro), 3-0
2A — Nolensville def. Anderson County (Clinton), 3-1
1A — Summertown def. Loretto, 3-0
II-AA — Briarcrest Christian (Eads) def. Baylor (Chattanooga), 3-0
II-A — Goodpasture Christian def. Notre Dame (Chattanooga), 3-1
Texas
6A —
5A —
4A — Decatur def. Wimberley, 3-0
3A — Bushland def. Goliad, 3-0
2A — Iola def. Crawford, 3-1
1A — Neches def. Blum, 3-0
Southwest Prep —
TAPPS 1A — Christ Academy (Wichita Falls) def. Atonement Academy (San Antonio), 3-0
TAPPS 2A — Ovilla Christian (Red Oak) def. Bracken Christian (Bulverde), 3-0
TAPPS 3A — New Braunfels Christian Academy (New Braunfels) def. Midland Classical Academy (Midland), 3-0
TAPPS 4A — Northland Christian (Houston) def. Lake Country Christian (Fort Worth), 3-1
TAPPS 5A — St. Joseph (Victoria) def. Prince of Peace (Carrollton), 3-0
TAPPS 6A — Liberty Christian (Argyle) def. St. Agnes Academy (Houston), 3-2
TCAL 2A — Poetry Community Christian (Poetry) def. Lighthouse HomeSchool (Port Arthur), 3-0
TCAL 1A — Annapolis Christian Academy (Corpus Christi) def. Salem Sayers Baptist Academy (Adkins), 3-0
TCAF II — Victory Christian Academy (Decatur) def. Victory Baptist Academy (Weatherford)
TCAF I — Westlake Academy (Westlake) def. Christian Life Preparatory (Fort Worth), 3-0
Utah
6A — Lone Peak (Highland) def. Copper Hills (West Jordan), 3-1
5A — Timpview (Provo) def. Mountain View (Orem), 3-2
4A — Sky View (Smithfield) def. Snow Canyon (St. George), 3-1
3A — Union (Roosevelt) def. Morgan, 3-1
2A — North Summit (Coalville) def. Millard (Fillmore), 3-0
1A — Valley (Orderville) def. Rich (Randolph), 3-1
Vermont
Winter season
Virginia
6A —
5A —
4A —
3A —
2A —
1A —
VISAA 1 —
VISAA 2 —
VISAA 3 —
Washington
Winter season
West Virginia
AAA — Musselman (Inwood) def. George Washington (Charleston), 3-2
AA — Shady Spring def. Philip Barbour (Philippi), 3-0
A — Wirt County (Elizabeth) def. East Hardy (Baker), 3-0
Wisconsin
1 — Hamilton (Sussex) def. Burlington, 3-1
2 — Luxemburg-Casco (Luxemburg) def. Lakeside Lutheran (Lake Mills), 3-0
3 — Howards Grove def. Waterloo, 3-1
4 — Catholic Central (Burlington) def. McDonell Central (Chippewa Falls), 3-0
Wyoming
4A — Laramie def. Kelly Walsh (Casper), 3-1
3A — Mountain View def. Worland, 3-0
2A — Sundance def. Riverside (Basin), 3-0
1A — Cokeville def. Meeteetse, 3-1