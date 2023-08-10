Lawfile.jpg

The top two Hobby stock car drivers heading into Saturday’s championship are Howard Law (pictured) and Zach Lindgren.

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

This Saturday night at the Marysville Raceway, the Hobby Stock championship is up for grabs between Howard Law and Zach Lindgren. These two have battled all season long with Lindgren jumping out to the initial lead after a few early wins.

Yet lately it’s been Law who has ruled the raceway, located on Simpson Lane heading toward Linda. Law holds a 13-point edge over Lindgren going into this final point race of the year for the Hobby Stocks.

