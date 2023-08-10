This Saturday night at the Marysville Raceway, the Hobby Stock championship is up for grabs between Howard Law and Zach Lindgren. These two have battled all season long with Lindgren jumping out to the initial lead after a few early wins.
Yet lately it’s been Law who has ruled the raceway, located on Simpson Lane heading toward Linda. Law holds a 13-point edge over Lindgren going into this final point race of the year for the Hobby Stocks.
A perfect night for this division is 50 total points, according to raceway organizers. Each driver gets five points automatically for showing up. Heat race winners receive five points and then deduct one thereafter for the top-five finishers, organizers stated.
According to the raceway, the main event win earns that driver 40 points with a one-point deduction per finish after that. So with Law holding just a 13-point lead, nothing has been decided just yet, the raceway stated.
Kyle Cheney holds down the third spot in Hobby stockcars, while Joe Gillock is comfortable in fourth. Three drivers are still vying for the fifth spot. Currently Brian Horn leads Sebastain Davis by three points, and Kevin Thomas by four points.
The Winged 360 sprint cars will continue their seasonlong battle. With two races remaining, Brian McGahan Jr. is still the leader. McGahan Jr. won the most recent 25-lap main event and will look forward to adding another win this Saturday. The winged 360 sprint cars end their championship season on Aug. 26.
Carl Droivold holds a slight three-point edge over Misty Castleberry. With Droivold’s recent win, the two are now tied with three main event victories each. Mike Ballantine sits 11 points ahead of Matthew Kaiser for third. As with the Hobby Stocks, the fifth-place battle is tight. Tyler George holds a three-point advantage over Jacob Johnson. Just 10 points back of George is Jason Ballantine. The Crate Sprints championship night is Aug. 26.
The fourth division scheduled on Saturday night is the traveling Western Midget Racing group. The WMR is a midget race car organization serving the Western United States that’s designed to be an affordable local and regional level alternative to the much more expensive national level midget racing. Drake Edwards of Surprise, Arizona is the most recent winner of the highly competitive series. Blake Blower, of Brentwood, is the point leader, while Logan Mitchell, of Santa Cruz and Bryant Bell, of Oakley, are some of the series best drivers that will lead the all-star cast of racers into Marysville Raceway.