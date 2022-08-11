hobby12.jpg

Hobby Stocks drivers race into turn one at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

The Hobby Stock division will race for their ninth and final time Saturday night at Marysville Raceway Park, culminating a season-long battle with its first champion of 2022. 

Howard Law has been the star and the face of this division. He has won five of the precious eight main events. 

