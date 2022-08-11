The Hobby Stock division will race for their ninth and final time Saturday night at Marysville Raceway Park, culminating a season-long battle with its first champion of 2022.
Howard Law has been the star and the face of this division. He has won five of the precious eight main events.
He has finished in the top five all eight starts and holds a 33-point edge over Kyle Cheney. Chasing Cheney is last Saturday night’s winner Zach Lindgren. Cheney leads Lindgren by just two points.
Joining the Hobby Stocks for point race No. 15 will include the winged 360 sprint cars and the Western Midget Racing.
Front gate is scheduled to open at 5 p.m.. Pit gate will open at 3 p.m. Racing is scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m. Adult ticket price is $15 (16-61 years old), junior/seniors/military discount with card $13 (12-15 & 62+). Kids (6-11) are $6 and under five are free. As always, parking is free at MRP. To purchase tickets visit https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2022.
For the 12th time this season, the winged 360 sprint cars get another opportunity to shine. Bobby Butler continues to extend his lead over second place Korey Lovell. Butler holds a 42 point edge over Lovell with two races to go. Carson Hall holds a narrow six-point edge over Billy Wallace for the third spot. Kevin Lovell rounds out the top five. A total 64 different drivers have competed during one of the previous 11 races held at MRP.
Western Midget Racing is a midget race car racing organization serving the Western United States that’s designed to be an affordable local and regional level alternative to the much more expensive national level midget racing, according to MRP organizers.
Fresno’s David Prickett won the previous race held at MRP on April 2. Brentwood’s Blake Bower has been the dominant driver with 10 main event wins for the tour this season.
This will be the second and final appearance of the season for WMR.