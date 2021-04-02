In a game of swings Friday night it was the Yuba City High defense forced to hang tough one final time to drop Pleasant Valley (Chico) 14-7 Friday night at Honker Stadium.
It was the second win for YC coach Aaron Gingery – and first since 2017– against PV.
The Vikings trailed 14-7 but got the ball back with just under 2 minutes left and the ball outside of midfield.
Up until that point, YC had held PV at bay most of the night, forcing multiple turnovers. During that final drive, PV quarterback Ian Guanzon was able to get the offense inside YC territory to about the 40 with a first-down pass. But that’s where the Honkers stood strong, forcing back-to-back incompletions from Guanzon to turn PV over on downs.
Defense was the theme all night for YC, enabling the hosts to grab a 14-0 lead after 3 quarters.
YC held its two touchdown lead going into the fourth before PV struck back when receiver Sean Saise hauled in a 35-yard touchdown catch from Guanzon, cutting the deficit in half at 14-7 with 11:47 left.
In the first half, YC struck first, thanks to its defense. The Honkers went into halftime in front 7-0 after a goal line stand right before the break.
The half’s only score came when Yuba City quarterback Mason Niccum finished a sneak up the middle early in the second quarter.
River Valley at Roseville: The Falcons were beaten on the road, 42-21 to fall to 1-2 on the year. RV returns home to take on Bella Vista on Friday.
Live Oak at Durham: The debut of varsity head coach Robert Tilton was a forgettable one Friday as Durham pushed ahead 41-0 at the break to go onto a 49-13 win over the Lions.
Tilton’s message in the second half was to keep pushing and improving. Live Oak was able to get on the board when Raul Romero scored on a 25-yard run. Defensive end Ta’jon Bloomer contributed on the team’s second score when he picked up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown.
Live Oak nearly got a third score after Odin Moody executed a 55-yard run to give the team another scoring opportunity as time expired.
Live Oak (0-1) hosts Winters in its home opener next week.