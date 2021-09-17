It didn’t take long for the momentum to completely switch sides of the field Friday night as the Yuba City High football team hosted Antelope on homecoming at Honker Field.
As soon as the referee completed his call and overturned YC’s 70-yard pick-6 late in the first quarter, it was all Antelope the rest of the cool, slightly breezy fall night.
The numbers back up the shift, as Antelope scored 26 unanswered in a shade under 13 minutes to grab a commanding 33-14 lead on YC, en route to a 55-21 win over the Honkers to stay unbeaten at 4-0.
The first score of the spurt came a mere 39 seconds into the second quarter when Curron Borders scored the first of his three touchdowns from short-yardage to trim the deficit to 14-13.
On the ensuing possession, YC (2-2) fumbled to turn it back over to Antelope. Quarterback Jasiah Bateman found Jordyn Saechao on a 13-yard pass play to get the Titans into scoring position at the Honker-20.
Borders capped the drive with another romp through his gargantuan O-line and into the end zone for touchdown No. 2, giving the visitors the lead at 19-14.
With the clock ticking down on the opening half, YC began to move the ball as Joaquin Porcayo chunked off a 13-yard run with a shade under 3-1/2 minutes to go in the second. Quarterback Nick Afato followed with a 19-yard catch-and-run completion to Kaleb Banez to get inside the Antelope 40-yard line. But after another penalty and a couple sacks on Afato, YC gave it right back to Antelope with 46 seconds on the clock.
The Titans would strike again on the final play – a Hail Mary-type pass that was answered, putting Antelope in front 26-14 at the break.
It didn’t take long for Antelope to strike again – two plays into the third quarter Borders hit on his trifecta with a 48-yard score that began like a trap between the left guard and center and ended with a burst of speed by the 5-foot-7, 185-pounder all the way to the end zone, giving Antelope its 26th straight point and commanding 33-14 advantage on YC.
YC first-year head coach Willie Burns said penalties were a detriment Friday.
“It was drive, drive, drive then we have a penalty, then the pick-6,” Burns said. “It started to add up. Our guys need to learn how to handle adversity. We’re young club, we’ll get it sorted (out)
YC is at River Valley next week for the Mayor’s Cup.