Game of the Week: Pleasant Valley (0-1) at Yuba City (1-0)
Fresh off a blowout win last week over Nevada Union (Grass Valley), the Yuba City High football team opens up its home schedule tonight against the defending Northern Section and state champion Pleasant Valley Vikings.
“PV comes in with a strong program, good reputation,” Yuba City coach Aaron Gingery said. “We’re prepared for a fight.”
PV (0-1), a 32-19 loser at Del Oro last week, claimed not only its section, but the CIF State 4-AA title a year ago with a 43-14 victory over Central Valley Christian
Gingery knows the PV program and head coach Mark Cooley extremely well. He said the team is going to be big and it’s going to hit.
“(PV) is going to line up and smash you in the mouth,” Gingery said.
Yuba City (1-0), ranked No. 3 in MaxPreps’ preseason Sac-Joaquin Section D-III rankings, has lived up to the billing through one week. The Honkers put up a solid defensive effort against the Minors, led by senior middle linebacker Luke Afato’s 11 total tackles. Kyle Hu aided the unit with a couple sacks, including one that forced a fumble that Emiliano Murillo scooped up and returned 16 yards the other way for a defensive score against Nevada Union.
“Our strength is defense (right now), kids are rallying to the ball,” Gingery said.
But don’t sleep on the offense, as Gingery said its averaging 8.3 yards per carry through one game. Takeshi Faupula rushed for a couple scores, including a 60-yarder for a touchdown to spark the Honker offense against Nevada Union, a Sac Joaquin D-IV school.
Quarterbacking Yuba City tonight could come down to a couple players, Gingery said, starting with senior dual-threat Erik Palmquist.
“He’s one of our studs,” Gingery said.
Gingery went as far as to say that Palmquist is likely to play multiple positions on offense all year.
Mason Niccum should also see some time at QB, Gingery said. As far as who is going to play tonight he said it’s going to come down to who’s got the hot hand.
Yuba City and PV have met five times since 2004, with the Vikings holding a 4-1 edge. Yuba City’s last win came two years ago at home in a 28-27 win over PV.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Honker stadium.
Cardinal Newman (1-0) at Sutter (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
After Cardinal Newman handed Sutter a tough 24-0 defeat to open up the 2018 season, the Huskies now know they have their work cut out for them tonight.
“They are a great ball team, in every aspect of the game,” Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds said. “We have to play our game and be smart, especially with ball security,” he added.
One player that the Huskies will need to watch for will be Cardinal Newman’s quarterback, Jackson Pavitt. In last week’s 38-0 win against Fortuna, Pavitt threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Not to mention his impressive 128.1 QB rating.
However, the Huskies feel they have an offensive threat of their own waiting to counter.
This season the running trio of Cory McIntyre, Daniel Cummings and Colton Dillabo will make any defense think twice about strategy.
“All three of those guys make us tough to stop, they’re all very quick and can play multiple positions,” Reynolds said.
One way or another, the Sutter coaching staff and players will be ready to go in tonight’s rematch. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sutter Union High School.
Marysville (1-0) at Wheatland (0-0)
With his first win as a head coach behind him, Marysville’s Jeff Freeman will look to keep up the good fortune when his squad faces the Pirates tonight in Wheatland.
The Indians have already shown how balanced their offense can be – with three different players scoring touchdowns last week – but can their defense clean things up against Pirates?
“We definitely came out a little shaky, you can tell we were a little nervous and I think that will need to change when we play Wheatland,” Freeman said after week zero’s win against Natomas.
As for the home team, the Pirates are in their second year under head coach Larry Hulen, who showed us last year he’s ready to turn this program around.
While the Pirates only won three games in 2018, it was three more than they won in 2017. Hulen has some senior talent this year in running back Tariq Parker who can be a speedy threat in just about any situation.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Wheatland.
Paradise (1-0) at East Nicolaus (0-0)
The Bobcats took the national stage in week zero when they defeated Williams 42-0 for a dramatic win to say the least. This week they’ll have a tougher test when they face the section title defending champion Spartans.
What makes East Nicolaus such a threat this season is all of their returning talent. Play making offensive players like J.T. Stinson, Gavin McCauliff and Mitch Barker will all be ready to ignite their 2019 campaign tonight.
One area of the game that the Spartans will need to watch out for is the limiting the Bobcats early on. Last week against Williams, Paradise scored 21 points in just the first quarter. If East Nicolaus can come out of the gates firing, look for them to have some success tonight.
Kick off at East Nicolaus is set for 7:30 p.m.
River City (0-1) at River Valley (1-0)
The Falcons roll into week one with a their first victory already under their belt after defeating Woodland 14-7 at home. Tonight they welcome in a limping River City that suffered a tough 49-3 loss to Ponderosa in week zero. If you’re a Falcon you have no doubt that the Raiders will be out for blood.
One key player to watch on River City will be defensive end/middle linebacker Elijah Jordan. While his squad did give up a lot of offense last week, look for the 6-1, 240 lbs. Raiders to help his team get back to stopping offensive yards.
As for the Falcons, for the most part they just need more of the same. River Valley’s defensive was solid last week against Woodland. Trevor Perrucci led a balanced pass rush that limited Woodland quarterback Zachary Davis. Tonight under the bright lights look for Perrucci to have a monster game in the River City backfield.
Kickoff at River Valley High is set for 7:15 p.m.
Esparto (0-0) at Maxwell (0-0)
After a 5-6 injury prone season last year, the Panthers will look to come back even stronger this season. They’ll start their 2019 campaign against the Esparto Spartans, who they haven’t faced since 2015 when the Panthers won, 18-14.
Look for tonight’s match-up to start off a little shaky as both teams will be adjusting to their first few regular season snaps.
One player to watch for on the Panthers will be senior quarterback Trent Hendrix. Last season Hendrix threw for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Looking to stop Hendrix will be the Spartans’ Oscar Herrera, a defensive specialist who can play both defensive end and outside linebacker.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Maxwell.
McCloud (0-0) at Princeton (0-0)
The Eagles will look to continue their success that was their 2018 season when they kickoff 2019 on Friday night at home vs. the McCloud Loggers.
Princeton will be out for revenge as they lost to McCloud last season in week 10 by a score of 55-38.
One player to watch on Princeton will be quarterback Joey Wills. Last season with the Eagles, Wills threw seven 100-yard games not to mention his 2,209 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
The McCloud offense was on a roll last year, but look for Princeton to step it up defensively with returning players like Ivan Espinoza and Ulices Gutierrez.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Princeton.
Mt. Shasta (0-0) at Colusa (0-0)
The Redhawks will finally get to kickoff their 2019 season tonight as they play host to the Bears.
Looking to step it up this year for Colusa will be Riley Stice, who is taking over quarterback duties after playing tight end last season.
One player on the opposing side line hoping to halt the efforts of Stice will be Lane Kidley. The 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. captain is in his senior year and will play mostly on the offensive and defensive lines of Mt. Shasta. If the Redhawks want to have success tonight, they’ll have to strategize a game plan that limits Kidley.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Colusa.
Highlands (0-0) at Lindhurst (0-1)
After a tough start to their game last week, the Blazers will hope to have a better showing tonight in their home-opener against the Scots.
One player to watch for on Lindhurst will be quarterback Sam Alfred. Last week Alfred had a shaky start but found a little rhythm late in the game. If the senior passer can get off to a good start, the Blazers offense should be able to thrive.
On the other side of the ball will be Highlands’ Charles Francis. A 6-foot-2, 245 lbs. sophomore defensive linebacker. While Francis still has room to grow his skill set he’s already disrupting the playbook of opposing teams.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Linda.
Pierce (0-0) at University Prep (0-0)
Last season the Bears finished as a .500 football team. This season the program wants much more and they’ll look to get out to a hot start against University Prep.
The Bears will look to players like Eduardo Paiz, who exponentially helps Pierce run the triple option. Paiz’s speed is already a threat but head coach Anthony Tapia is very pleased with his progression at throwing as well.
If Pierce can operate successfully on offense and let their defense bail them out ever so often, look for the Bears to try and steal a road victory tonight.
Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. at University Prep.
Williams (0-1) at Live Oak (0-0)
The Lions have made it known that they’re tired of being scheduled as ‘the easy dub’. They’ll look to start and change that reputation tonight at home.
Leading Live Oak will be star running back Odin Moody who is always a threat for defenses, whether it’s running the ball up the middle or bouncing it out to the outside.
One player to watch on Williams will be quarterback Mo Hernandez. The three-sport athlete has a lot to offer in leading the offense. Combine his talent with first year head coach Jeff Lemus and the Yellowjackets should be in good shape.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Live Oak.