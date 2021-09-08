The community has scheduled a fundraiser dinner and candlelight vigil in honor of a Sutter High School graduate and former football player who was killed in a car crash last week.
Kyle Watson, 18, who graduated from Sutter last year, was a two-year varsity captain and three-year varsity player for Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds.
He was beloved in the community, Reynolds said.
“He was one of a kind – the poster child for Sutter football,” Reynolds said. “Not only was he a special player, but he was a special person. He played with passion and the right way … He loved Sutter football.”
Reynolds said he and the administration are working on a way to honor Watson at Sutter’s next scheduled home game Sept. 24 against West Valley.
“He was a great young man who is known for his smile, his laugh and how he treated everyone with kindness off the field,” Sutter Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni said. “On the field he is known as a leader who led by example and played every down hard.”
Today’s fundraiser dinner will begin at 4 p.m. at The French Whisk, 1974 Acacia Ave., Sutter.
A tri-tip dinner can be purchased for $50. There is also a personal pizza, tri-tip or pulled pork sandwich for $20.
All proceeds go to help Watson’s family.
The candlelight vigil begins around 8:30 p.m. at the same location. There will be candles to use in honor of Watson, but the public is also encouraged to use their cell phones during the vigil, according to a post about the event on Facebook.
Sutter withdrew from Honor Bowl
Due to last week’s COVID-19 issues within the football program, Giovannoni said the decision was made to withdraw from its Honor Bowl game against Campolindo.
“With COVID and the return to play protocols in place by the (California Interscholastic Federation) we were concerned with our numbers,” Giovannoni said. “We will be healthy and back it next week.”
Campolindo will play event host Liberty of Brentwood to kickoff a four-game, two-day showcase that brings regional programs together in a military- and first responder-friendly community. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Pleasant Valley of Chico will take on Menlo-Atherton at 4 p.m. Saturday.