The Sutter and East Nicolaus volleyball teams faced off on Wednesday night down in Nicolaus. Having just lost to top-ranked Pioneer, Sutter was out for revenge and unfortunately for the Spartans, they were the target.
The Huskies cruised past East Nicolaus in a three-set sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-4 and 25-18.
“We lost to a good team last night, so tonight the message was really just let’s get back to playing our game,” Sutter head coach Ann Reynold said. “I thought we did a lot of good things, but there’s obviously some things we still need to work on,” she added.
In the first set, the Huskies jumped out to an impressive 5-0 lead. The Spartans would get on the board, but the Sutter attack around the net proved to be too much at times.
After East Nicolaus narrowed the score margin to 12-8 in favor of Sutter, Sarah Lutz started to find her rhythm hammering down some monstrous spikes at the net.
The Huskies would continue to roll and take the first set 25-15, although the Spartans managed to do a good job of getting to the serve and minimizing Sutter’s opportunities for aces.
“We are really aggressive in that sense, I know our libero (Riley Grigsby) is always flying around to the ball and she makes a huge difference in that way,” East Nicolaus head coach Ashley Anderson said.
It seemed in the second set as if Sutter almost flipped the switch. This time the Huskies managed to jump out to a 10-3 lead before tacking on another 11 unanswered points to make it 21-3. Sutter would go on to take the second set 25-4.
“We started to really lock in. I’m very proud of the way both Amber Alexander and Jaya Bains played tonight. Especially Jaya, she’s been asked to sort of change her role this year and she’s managed it greatly,” Reynolds said.
East Nicolaus wasn’t going to go away easy as in the third set, the Spartans battle back numerous times with an attack led by Remmington Hewitt. After the sophomore outside hitter tallied two huge spikes, East Nicolaus found themselves within reach, down 20-17.
“I think a lot of our players were mentally kind of done for the night, so I’m glad we were able to finish it out and put them away there in the third set,” Reynolds said.
Sutter would regroup and cruise to the end with some added pressure by Lutz yet again; taking the final set 25-18.
“We just need to do a better job of executing moving forward, it’s as simple as that,” coach Anderson said.
Bains led all Huskies in the helper department with 17 assists on the night, meanwhile Lutz led Sutter with 12 kills. On defense Maddie Kunkle tallied two digs, while Alexander got three digs.
As for East Nicolaus, Brynn Lauppe led the way with 11 digs and two kills, while Riley Grigsby secured seven digs and one kill. Shaye Wininger also contributed with five digs and nine assists.
East Nicolaus (6-1) will play at Colusa on Tuesday, while Sutter will host Chico next week.