The Yuba Community College District worked with Yuba College administrators Thursday night via a teleconference meeting on guidelines for how the school would move forward with state and county protocols on COVID-19 testing for the upcoming season scheduled to begin in January.
Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns said no vote or action was taken on Thursday. It was purely informational, he said.
Burns did cite support from the district for Yuba College athletics and the student-athlete.
The season, under what is called the contingency plan, was reaffirmed last week by the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) board of directors, providing a framework for all 24 sports to begin one of two sessions next year.
The first session, known as early spring, consists of men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, football, women’s golf, soccer, women’s volleyball, water polo and wrestling. Practice start dates for each sport would be Jan. 18, with the season beginning on Feb. 5 for every sport except football.
Football would be slated for a week later on Feb. 13, according to the state outline.
According to the CCCAA news release, all decisions to participate in competition will be left to individual institutions in consultation with their local health authorities.
Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns said a deadline for whether or not the school will opt into the CCCAA contingency plan should be at the end of November or early December.
Testing – especially the cost of it – is one of the biggest hurdles that Burns and his staff are working on right now.
Testing protocols for the virus may be challenging, Burns said, because Yuba College is under the same rules as the universities.
“It’s going to be more challenging for us than some of the larger colleges,” he said.
Burns specifically mentioned sports like men’s and women’s basketball where testing each week will be difficult to get done.
The basketball schedule is Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so Burns said testing would need to be started for each player on Saturday (getting the results back Monday), then test again later on Monday for the Wednesday game.
In addition to increased demand, tests are costly, so Burns said outside help will in all likelihood be necessary.
“We’re seeing if the counties can help because they’re already testing,” Burns said.
Fundraising is also going to be utilized by multiple teams. However, Yuba College football coach Mick Pettengill said junior colleges do not typically receive a lot of fundraising assistance for a season.
“(Junior colleges) don’t raise any money,” Pettengill said. “Last year I sent 50 letters to businesses and not one responded. High schools are funded by parents, division I (universities) by the boosters, (but) nobody gives to junior colleges.”
In order to move forward, Pettengill said that he will have to make some tough decisions before Jan. 18.
“At $100 per test per kid, I can’t afford to have more than 50 players on the roster,” he said.
There is some good news, though. Pettengill said his players are behind him.
“The kids just want to get out there and play,” Pettengill said … “Whatever it takes for us to get it done.”
Right now under the contingency plan, Pettengill said Yuba College would have a seven-game regular season, plus a regional bowl game.
Women’s soccer
Cuts will likely happen across the board if Yuba College does opt-in to the CCCAA contingency plan.
“A COVID test could cost anywhere from $50-100 per athlete per game (so) at 48 hours before each game what I think is going to happen is probably a reduction of games,” Yuba women’s soccer coach Cristina Baggio said. “We just don’t know the exact numbers. Realistically, I have hope we will play some games.”
Eligibility-wise, Baggio said this year won’t count against the student-athlete.
“It’s more like a redshirt year,” she said.
Baggio said each of her sophomores are guaranteed at least one more semester if they want it.