This Independence Day, Pac-12 Networks is airing a marathon of football classics, featuring iconic finishes from seasons past, airing all day Saturday, July 4 on Pac-12 Network.
The marathon begins at 9 a.m. with then-No. 7 Colorado’s ‘Miracle at Michigan,’ in which Kordell Stewart connected with Michael Westbrook for a 64-yard touchdown as time expired to defeat then-No. 4 Michigan in 1994. Utah’s win over then-No. 25 BYU from 2012, in which the Cougars’ missed a last-second field goal, follows at 11 a.m. Next up at noon is Arizona’s comeback win over California, capped off by a 47-yard ‘Hill Mary’ from Anu Solomon to Austin Hill.
Arizona State’s ‘Jael Mary’ game, featuring Jaelen Strong’s game-winning touchdown against then-No. 16 USC, airs at 1 p.m. UCLA’s historic comeback, in which they erased a 34-point deficit and Josh Rosen faked a spike for the game-winning touchdown against Texas A&M from 2017, can be re-lived at 2 p.m. Following at 3 p.m. is then-No. 1 USC’s thrilling win over then-No. 9 Notre Dame from 2005 featuring the infamous ‘Bush Push,’ in which Reggie Bush helped Matt Leinart into the end zone with three seconds left, for the victory.
Kenny Wheaton’s ‘The Pick’ to lift Oregon over then-No. 9 Washington from 1994 airs at 5 p.m. Oregon State’s upset win against then-No. 15 Oregon from 1998, featuring two overtime touchdowns by Ken Simonton, starts at 6 p.m. Then-No. 16 Washington’s comeback win, capped off by Tristan Vizcaino’s 38-yard game-winning field goal, against Utah from 2017 follows at 7 p.m. Washington State’s overtime Apple Cup win from 2012 airs at 8 p.m., and then-No. 13 Stanford’s last-second win against then-No. 4 Notre Dame from 2015, in which Conrad Ukropina kicked a game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired, can be relived at 9 p.m. The slate wraps up at 10 p.m. with the 1982 Big Game, as California scored the winning touchdown off the kickoff with the help of five lateral passes and the Stanford band coming onto the field, most notably known as ‘The Play.’
