The Marysville High softball team returned to the Sac-Joaquin Section championship for the first time since 2000 in the finale of a three-peat trip to the SJS finals that included a Division III championship in 2000 over Mesa Verde.
This year’s version of the Marysville Indians are seeded second in D-IV and improved to 20-4 on Tuesday following a 4-3 win over No. 3 Orestimba.
Perhaps the team’s biggest power threat this year has been junior Jenissa Conway, who leads Marysville in most offensive categories heading into Saturday’s D-IV final against top-seeded Dixon (22-1-1).
Conway, who will strap it up Saturday with Marysville beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacramento City College, leads the team in average (.571), on base-plus slugging (.704), home runs (7) and stolen bases (24). In May, Conway has three of her seven home runs and is hitting .538 in the month of May
She is joined by fellow potent threats at the plate in Sophia Tyler (.500) and Mikayla Haggard (.443).
In the circle, Riley Duff leads Marysville with over 100 innings thrown and a 13-3 record coming into Saturday’s final.
Marysville is 19-4 against Dixon since 2004, but its most recent meeting went to Dixon, with the Rams winning 6-3 back in March.
Tickets for the championship can only be purchased online by visiting https://gofan.co/app/events/620099?schoolId=CIFSJS.