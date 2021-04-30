The conclusion of high school football typically means that basketball is right around the corner.
In the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region many schools and districts have opted into indoor sports with modified schedules and COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Here’s a look at what some local schools are doing right now in the athletic scene.
Yuba City
The Honkers have opted into basketball, volleyball, competitive cheer and wrestling, according to Athletic Director Joel Seaman.
Seaman said fan capacity resembles football with four household members per athlete permitted to enter the facility.
Each attendee must wear masks and socially distance themselves from other parties, he said.
Also like football, indoor-sport athletes are being tested weekly for COVID-19, River Valley Athletic Director, Phil McCaulley said.
“We’re taking every precaution possible … Testing, cohorts, masks,” McCaulley said. “And doing our best to keep it at bay.”
McCaulley said River Valley is competing in every sport on campus except for the five that were completed in January.
The completed sports are cross country, tennis, swim and dive, football and field hockey, McCaulley said.
Fan capacity is limited to four attendees per participant. Masks are required for both athletes on the bench and fans in attendance, McCaulley said.
Colusa County
Multiple schools in Colusa County have also opted into indoor sports in addition to a full slate of spring athletics.
At Colusa, there will be a short boys and girls basketball season for the varsity programs, beginning May 10, Athletic Director Eric Lay said.
The season is expected to run through May 21 with no playoffs, Lay said.
“We will be limiting guests to two per rostered player and coach,” he said. “Masks and social distancing will be required. Players will wear masks on the bench, (while) staff and coaches will wear at all times.”
For general attendance no one will have to show proof of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination at this time, Lay said.
Pierce has also opted into basketball beginning with its varsity girls season-opener set for today (Saturday) at home against Anderson. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., Athletic Director Michael Barber said.
Since Colusa has yet to reach the yellow tier, Barber said limited fan capacity remains intact.
“Two parents/guardians per student-athlete for supervision purposes,” he said. “Masks required when not competing. And for all other spectators.”
Marysville
Marysville is opting out of indoor athletics for this school year.
Marysville Athletic Director David Chiono cited school size and lack of public transportation as the main reasons behind sticking with solely spring athletics to close out the school year.
“For (our) size there is no way we could do every single sport well,” Chiono said. “(Thirty) percent of our students come from the foothills (and since) there is no district-provided transportation that takes a huge cut of our athletes.”
Chiono also said Marysville is focusing on spring athletics during the reopening phase.
He wanted “a true spring sports season because they got nothing last year.”
At each spring event, Chiono said masks and social distancing are encouraged from every one.
The school and district also expanded the dugouts to allow for the players to maintain their own safe space during the game.
Chiono said chain-link fences and four $1,400 benches were purchased for the 2021 season.
“We thought we had to keep our kids safe,” he said.