Iowa Wesleyan University is quickly becoming a path for many Yuba-Sutter athletes to continue their education and athletic careers.
Raul Lozano, a former athlete at Yuba City High School and IW, has helped guide 10 athletes from the Mid-Valley to the midwest.
There are six from Yuba City, two from River Valley, one from Sutter and one from Live Oak.
The Yuba City products headed to the future National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics affiliated program include Major Niccum (football), Dmitri Rodriguez (football), Jrue Burton (football), Isaac Price (football), Justin Barnes (football) and KeRon Blackwell (track and field).
Alex Sandoval and Diego Early will be making the move from River Valley to IW in the fall. Kyle Watson, representing Sutter’s football program as a defensive stalwart, has also committed to IW to play outside linebacker.
Baylee Alvarado will be the lone representative of Live Oak High moving to IW to continue her education and play collegiate soccer.
Lozano said each athlete brings a skillset on the field and in the classroom that will represent IW well in the future.
“All of these student-athletes came highly recommended by their teachers and coaches, and because of this, they are going to thrive and impact our programs here at Iowa Wesleyan immensely,” Lozano said in a statement.
After Yuba City, Lozano moved to IW to compete in baseball and football for the Tigers. He then coached football for IW where he said he was put in an advantageous position to begin creating a pipeline between IW and Yuba-Sutter.