Golf1.jpg

Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville hosted the American Junior Golf Association Brandon Wu tournament for the fourth year this week. It’s a three-day, 54-hole stroke play event that includes some of the best junior golfers in the country.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

For the fourth consecutive year, Marysville’s Peach Tree Golf & Country Club hosted the best-of-the-best junior golfers in the country for three days in a 54-hole stroke play event that is part of the American Junior Golf Association yearly tour. 

The tournament is named after PGA golfer and AJGA and Stanford alumnus Brandon Wu, according to Tournament Director Ben Crow. 

Tags

Recommended for you