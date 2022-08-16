Jimmie Ward’s injury puts him in doubt for 49ers’ opener; Dennard cut

San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmie Ward (1) celebrates a fourth down stop against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. 

 Bay Area News Group/TNS

SANTA CLARA — Free safety Jimmie Ward’s availability for the 49ers’ season opener is suddenly in jeopardy because of a hamstring injury.

Ward got hurt in Monday’s hour-long practice that consisted of just 20 full-team snaps, the lightest session of training camp but also one that followed a day off.

